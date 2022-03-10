Business Intelligence Senior Modeler

The successful incumbent will be responsible for sourcing and loading a wide range of data across the business so that it can be used by analysts and developers to develop data solutions to business.

Main responsibilities

Provide technical leadership to the team

Act in technical leadership capacity and design, develop and enhance the ingestion frameworks that can load data consistently with a high degree of confidence

Source data from internal and external data sources, engaging with technical subject matter experts

Build the infrastructure required for optimal Extraction, Transformation, and Loading (ETL) of data from a wide variety of data sources using various ‘big data’ technologies

Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automating manual processes, optimising data delivery, re-designing models for greater scalability

Engage with a wide range of technical stakeholders including data scientists, business analysts, other data engineers and solutions architects

Qualification and experience

National Diploma in an Information Technology related discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in Computer

Science, Statistics, Informatics, Information Systems or any other quantitative field (preferred)

5+ years’ experience as a Data Engineer in a BI environment

Ability to comply to and manage data assets under a strict governance framework

Excellent SQL skills and development using SQL and procedural extensions is required.

Experience in ETL toolsets (e.g. SAP Data Services) is required

Strong Data Engineering background with a specific focus on staging high quality data

A solid background in SQL, Information Architecture and ETL procedures is required

Desired Skills:

Data Engineer

BI Environment

SQL

SAP Data Services

SAP Hana

Python

Unix Shell

Java

Scala

Kimball

Vault

Agile

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is an established life insurance company in South Africa but has since transformed into a diversified financial services group that operates across the African continent, India, Malaysia and selected developed markets, with listings on the Johannesburg.

