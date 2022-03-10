Business Intelligence Senior Modeler

Mar 10, 2022

The successful incumbent will be responsible for sourcing and loading a wide range of data across the business so that it can be used by analysts and developers to develop data solutions to business.

Main responsibilities

  • Provide technical leadership to the team
  • Act in technical leadership capacity and design, develop and enhance the ingestion frameworks that can load data consistently with a high degree of confidence
  • Source data from internal and external data sources, engaging with technical subject matter experts
  • Build the infrastructure required for optimal Extraction, Transformation, and Loading (ETL) of data from a wide variety of data sources using various ‘big data’ technologies
  • Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automating manual processes, optimising data delivery, re-designing models for greater scalability
  • Engage with a wide range of technical stakeholders including data scientists, business analysts, other data engineers and solutions architects

Qualification and experience

  • National Diploma in an Information Technology related discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in Computer
  • Science, Statistics, Informatics, Information Systems or any other quantitative field (preferred)
  • 5+ years’ experience as a Data Engineer in a BI environment
  • Ability to comply to and manage data assets under a strict governance framework
  • Excellent SQL skills and development using SQL and procedural extensions is required.
  • Experience in ETL toolsets (e.g. SAP Data Services) is required
  • Strong Data Engineering background with a specific focus on staging high quality data
  • A solid background in SQL, Information Architecture and ETL procedures is required

Desired Skills:

  • Data Engineer
  • BI Environment
  • SQL
  • SAP Data Services
  • SAP Hana
  • Python
  • Unix Shell
  • Java
  • Scala
  • Kimball
  • Vault
  • Agile

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is an established life insurance company in South Africa but has since transformed into a diversified financial services group that operates across the African continent, India, Malaysia and selected developed markets, with listings on the Johannesburg.

