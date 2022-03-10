Business Intelligence Senior Modeler

The successful incumbent will be responsible for sourcing and loading a wide range of data across the business so that it can be used by analysts and developers to develop data solutions to business.
Main responsibilities
- Provide technical leadership to the team
- Act in technical leadership capacity and design, develop and enhance the ingestion frameworks that can load data consistently with a high degree of confidence
- Source data from internal and external data sources, engaging with technical subject matter experts
- Build the infrastructure required for optimal Extraction, Transformation, and Loading (ETL) of data from a wide variety of data sources using various ‘big data’ technologies
- Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automating manual processes, optimising data delivery, re-designing models for greater scalability
- Engage with a wide range of technical stakeholders including data scientists, business analysts, other data engineers and solutions architects
Qualification and experience
- National Diploma in an Information Technology related discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in Computer
- Science, Statistics, Informatics, Information Systems or any other quantitative field (preferred)
- 5+ years’ experience as a Data Engineer in a BI environment
- Ability to comply to and manage data assets under a strict governance framework
- Excellent SQL skills and development using SQL and procedural extensions is required.
- Experience in ETL toolsets (e.g. SAP Data Services) is required
- Strong Data Engineering background with a specific focus on staging high quality data
- A solid background in SQL, Information Architecture and ETL procedures is required
Desired Skills:
- Data Engineer
- BI Environment
- SQL
- SAP Data Services
- SAP Hana
- Python
- Unix Shell
- Java
- Scala
- Kimball
- Vault
- Agile
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is an established life insurance company in South Africa but has since transformed into a diversified financial services group that operates across the African continent, India, Malaysia and selected developed markets, with listings on the Johannesburg.