Business Intelligence Specialist at Merchants

Mar 10, 2022

  • Reporting and Analytics
  • Design, develop and maintain business intelligence reports and analytics.
  • Extract and analyze data, statistics and information from various sources and interpret and produce the relevant reports, summaries and briefing notes that will be used to inform business decisions.
  • Identify the relevant sources of data from which to draw information
  • Provide data driven analysis of business process to improvements in client focus, efficiency, accuracy and efficiency of processes.
  • Design and Maintenance of Reports
  • Understand and agree the reporting specification format required from the business.
  • Facilitate the process of information analysis and report development and identify and discuss trends, communicating their findings to the relevant stakeholders.
  • Work with a variety of internal stakeholders to translate needs into data reports, data insights and extracts.
  • Integrate data from multiple sources to produce requested or required data elements
  • Optimise visual information for easier consumption and actionable metrics.
  • Maintain processes for ensuring data accuracy and current relevance and representation
  • Ensure that the client receives the required support to implement recommendations and solutions
  • Optimisation and automation
  • Provide recommendations to clients and builds technical tools and structures based on client needs.
  • Identify process improvements to streamline data collection and report generation.
  • Review and edit requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendation related to proposed solutions.
  • Design, develop, test automation workflows
  • Deployment of automation components: bots, robots, development tools

Support the implementation of Automation solutions

Desired Skills:

  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • Python
  • Data Modelling
  • Data integration
  • Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Services & Support
  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Part of a large Multinational Business and very well established in their sector.

