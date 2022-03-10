Business Intelligence Specialist at Merchants

- Reporting and Analytics
- Design, develop and maintain business intelligence reports and analytics.
- Extract and analyze data, statistics and information from various sources and interpret and produce the relevant reports, summaries and briefing notes that will be used to inform business decisions.
- Identify the relevant sources of data from which to draw information
- Provide data driven analysis of business process to improvements in client focus, efficiency, accuracy and efficiency of processes.
- Design and Maintenance of Reports
- Understand and agree the reporting specification format required from the business.
- Facilitate the process of information analysis and report development and identify and discuss trends, communicating their findings to the relevant stakeholders.
- Work with a variety of internal stakeholders to translate needs into data reports, data insights and extracts.
- Integrate data from multiple sources to produce requested or required data elements
- Optimise visual information for easier consumption and actionable metrics.
- Maintain processes for ensuring data accuracy and current relevance and representation
- Ensure that the client receives the required support to implement recommendations and solutions
- Optimisation and automation
- Provide recommendations to clients and builds technical tools and structures based on client needs.
- Identify process improvements to streamline data collection and report generation.
- Review and edit requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendation related to proposed solutions.
- Design, develop, test automation workflows
- Deployment of automation components: bots, robots, development tools
Support the implementation of Automation solutions
Desired Skills:
- SSIS
- SSRS
- Python
- Data Modelling
- Data integration
- Data Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Services & Support
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Part of a large Multinational Business and very well established in their sector.