Business Intelligence Specialist at Merchants

Reporting and Analytics

Design, develop and maintain business intelligence reports and analytics.

Extract and analyze data, statistics and information from various sources and interpret and produce the relevant reports, summaries and briefing notes that will be used to inform business decisions.

Identify the relevant sources of data from which to draw information

Provide data driven analysis of business process to improvements in client focus, efficiency, accuracy and efficiency of processes.

Design and Maintenance of Reports

Understand and agree the reporting specification format required from the business.

Facilitate the process of information analysis and report development and identify and discuss trends, communicating their findings to the relevant stakeholders.

Work with a variety of internal stakeholders to translate needs into data reports, data insights and extracts.

Integrate data from multiple sources to produce requested or required data elements

Optimise visual information for easier consumption and actionable metrics.

Maintain processes for ensuring data accuracy and current relevance and representation

Ensure that the client receives the required support to implement recommendations and solutions

Optimisation and automation

Provide recommendations to clients and builds technical tools and structures based on client needs.

Identify process improvements to streamline data collection and report generation.

Review and edit requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendation related to proposed solutions.

Design, develop, test automation workflows

Deployment of automation components: bots, robots, development tools

Support the implementation of Automation solutions

Desired Skills:

SSIS

SSRS

Python

Data Modelling

Data integration

Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Services & Support

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Part of a large Multinational Business and very well established in their sector.

Learn more/Apply for this position