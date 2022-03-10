CNC MILLING PROGRAMMER
Set and Operate Milling machines
Fully Qualified Milling Machinist
Minimum 10 Years’ experience in the field of
Production and Jobbing
MUST have had Conventional training
Can Program Manually as well as CAD/CAM Software
(Download programs and set Machine accordingly)
Can read Technicals drawings and help with quoting
Leader abilities – Will run his Department and overlook
Workshop
Micro-metre [URL Removed] with Measuring equipment
MUST be able to speak Afrikaans & English
MUST have own Transport and Valid Driver’s licence
MUST Reside within 20-30 radius from the Jet Park area