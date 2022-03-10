CNC MILLING PROGRAMMER

 Set and Operate Milling machines
Fully Qualified Milling Machinist
 Minimum 10 Years’ experience in the field of
Production and Jobbing
MUST have had Conventional training
 Can Program Manually as well as CAD/CAM Software
(Download programs and set Machine accordingly)
Can read Technicals drawings and help with quoting
 Leader abilities – Will run his Department and overlook
Workshop
Micro-metre [URL Removed] with Measuring equipment
 MUST be able to speak Afrikaans & English
MUST have own Transport and Valid Driver’s licence
 MUST Reside within 20-30 radius from the Jet Park area

