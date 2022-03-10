CNC MILLING PROGRAMMER

Set and Operate Milling machines

Fully Qualified Milling Machinist

Minimum 10 Years’ experience in the field of

Production and Jobbing

MUST have had Conventional training

Can Program Manually as well as CAD/CAM Software

(Download programs and set Machine accordingly)

Can read Technicals drawings and help with quoting

Leader abilities – Will run his Department and overlook

Workshop

Micro-metre [URL Removed] with Measuring equipment

MUST be able to speak Afrikaans & English

MUST have own Transport and Valid Driver’s licence

MUST Reside within 20-30 radius from the Jet Park area

