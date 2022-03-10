Data Architect – Sandton – up to R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Great opportunity to join an internationally recognised hospitality and gaming group that works to create genuine value for the communities they serve!

The Data Architect will be responsible for providing the design, development and the delivery of the company’s data warehouse, models, and architecture to optimize data management. They will be responsible for building and maintaining data pipelines from source systems to the data warehouse and data lake.

This is a great opportunity to get into a diverse space that focuses on quality over quantity when delivering on projects.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Engineering / Mathematics / Computer Sciences

6-7 years commercial experience

SQL

SSIS

SSAS

DAX

MDX

Power BI

Azure

DevOps

Reference Number for this position is LL54451 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of up to R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lindie on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

