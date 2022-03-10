Data Engineer – Cape Town – R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A proudly South African ecommerce retail firm and one of the largest, most innovative ecommerce retailers on the African continent is in search of a Data Engineer to join their customer-centric team.
The incumbent will be designing, developing, testing, and maintaining data architectures. The ideal candidate will also be preparing data for descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive modelling.
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or equivalent experience
- 5-6 years commercial experience
- Python
- MySQL
- PostgreSQL
- OLAP
- Data Marts
- Star Schema
- Snowflake
- Java
- CI/CD
- Jenkins
- Travis
- Circle CI
- Apache Flink
- Apache Beam
- Storm
- Databricks
Responsibilities:
- Designing, developing, and testing large stream data pipelines to ingest, aggregate, clean, and distribute data models ready for analysis
- Leveraging best practices in continuous integration and delivery
- Collaborating with other engineers, ML experts, analysts, and stakeholders to produce the most efficient and valuable solutions
- Contributing to our data democratisation and literacy vision by making accessible and easy-to-use data products and tools
- Operations and ownership of systems in production, responding to incidents
