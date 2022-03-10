Data Engineer – Sandton – up to R1.2 per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading consumer finance business providing innovative financial services with a reputation for being consumer driven is looking for a Data Engineer to join their winning team.

The incumbent will be responsible for driving, designing, and building scalable ETL systems for a big data warehouse to implement robust and trustworthy data to support high performing ML algorithms.

Requirements:

Degree in Information Technology or Computer Sciences

5-10 years commercial experience

Designing data warehouses according to the Kimball methodology

AWS

SQL

ETL

SAS

SAP

Agile

Data analytics

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

AI

Responsibilities:

Ensure highest data quality assurance, data accuracy and data completeness through regular and in-depth review and testing of work

Create easily understandable technical documentation that are kept up to date

Conduct data design, database architecture, metadata and repository creation activities and tasks as required by business stakeholder

Translates business needs into long-term architecture solutions

Define, design, and build dimensional databases

Responsible for developing data warehousing blueprints, evaluating hardware and software platforms, and integrating systems

Conducts data cleaning to rid the system of old, unused, or duplicate data

