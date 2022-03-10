Data Engineer – Sandton – up to R1.2 per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading consumer finance business providing innovative financial services with a reputation for being consumer driven is looking for a Data Engineer to join their winning team.

The incumbent will be responsible for driving, designing, and building scalable ETL systems for a big data warehouse to implement robust and trustworthy data to support high performing ML algorithms.

Requirements:

  • Degree in Information Technology or Computer Sciences
  • 5-10 years commercial experience
  • Designing data warehouses according to the Kimball methodology
  • AWS
  • SQL
  • ETL
  • SAS
  • SAP
  • Agile
  • Data analytics
  • Machine Learning
  • Deep Learning
  • AI
Responsibilities:

  • Ensure highest data quality assurance, data accuracy and data completeness through regular and in-depth review and testing of work
  • Create easily understandable technical documentation that are kept up to date
  • Conduct data design, database architecture, metadata and repository creation activities and tasks as required by business stakeholder
  • Translates business needs into long-term architecture solutions
  • Define, design, and build dimensional databases
  • Responsible for developing data warehousing blueprints, evaluating hardware and software platforms, and integrating systems
  • Conducts data cleaning to rid the system of old, unused, or duplicate data

