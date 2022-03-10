Data Engineer – Sandton – up to R1.2 per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading consumer finance business providing innovative financial services with a reputation for being consumer driven is looking for a Data Engineer to join their winning team.
The incumbent will be responsible for driving, designing, and building scalable ETL systems for a big data warehouse to implement robust and trustworthy data to support high performing ML algorithms.
Requirements:
- Degree in Information Technology or Computer Sciences
- 5-10 years commercial experience
- Designing data warehouses according to the Kimball methodology
- AWS
- SQL
- ETL
- SAS
- SAP
- Agile
- Data analytics
- Machine Learning
- Deep Learning
- AI
Responsibilities:
- Ensure highest data quality assurance, data accuracy and data completeness through regular and in-depth review and testing of work
- Create easily understandable technical documentation that are kept up to date
- Conduct data design, database architecture, metadata and repository creation activities and tasks as required by business stakeholder
- Translates business needs into long-term architecture solutions
- Define, design, and build dimensional databases
- Responsible for developing data warehousing blueprints, evaluating hardware and software platforms, and integrating systems
- Conducts data cleaning to rid the system of old, unused, or duplicate data
