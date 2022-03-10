ETL Developer/ Data Engineer – Semi Remote – R960k Per Annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

A business offering insurance services is on the hunt for an ETL Developer to join their amazing team. They offer affordable and comprehensive insurance, corporate solutions as well as financial advice and believe in the power of connecting with their customers in real and meaningful ways through their magical moments.

You will be required to build, maintain, and improve upon a system to manage existing customer data sourced internally or externally, you will also be responsible for modelling data and designing BI solutions.

If you have good knowledge and experience in the design of BI solutions with an emphasis on ETL processes and you want to join this business that supports their clients with insights, tips and tools to help them start, grow and protect their business, then this opportunity is for you. APPLY NOW

Core understanding of and working experience with:

ETL Developer

SQL

AWS

DMS

Glue

Redshift

Python

SAS

Reference Number for this position is GZ54192 which is a permanent position offering up to R960k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

