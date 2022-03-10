Integrations Analyst at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

We’re looking for an Integrations Analyst to help us extend the company’s Engagement Cloud and integrate it further with other platforms.

Their Engagement Cloud already has a wide variety of integrations, allowing their customers and partners to connect their own systems to Engagement Cloud. Whether those systems are CRM, ecommerce, or more, the company’s off-the-shelf integrations offer powerful options for many customers. They would like to go further and have partnered with an industry-leading iPaaS (“Integrations Platform as a Service”) system which will allow them to accelerate integration development. Although it’s a lofty goal, their vision is to say “yes”, any time a customer asks if they have an integration with their systems.

About The Role:

You’ll be working with Product Managers, Software Engineers, and QA engineers to design and build further integrations based on this iPaaS platform. Using a low-code/no-code design system, you’ll be rapidly iterating and shipping integrations to help the company’s growing customer base get data in and out in a seamless way. When Engagement Cloud’s API surface isn’t rich enough to support those integrations, you’ll be working with the team to extend APIs as appropriate.

About You:

You’ve got plenty of experience working with SaaS platforms, and you’re aware of their API capabilities. That experience has led you to have a great understanding of data models and how they vary between different software systems.

You’re a fluid communicator – whether within your team, or with customers; and you’re a talented collaborator too, talking to the right people at the right time.

You might not have any formal programming or scripting experience, but if you do, that’s going to stand you in good stead. You have experience putting yourself in the shoes of the customer, too, and you want to help build the right thing, not just any thing.

Desirable skills:

Experience using scripting or programming languages

Understanding of data modelling

Awareness of efficient data storage and retrieval mechanisms

Awareness of batch processing techniques and efficient API usage

Good sense of initiative

Experience working with Zapier or Microsoft’s Power Platform

Additional information:

Remote status – Flexible remote

