IT Project Manager

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree

Project Management qualification

Business Management qualification beneficial

Minimum Requirements / Experience:

South African Citizen / Permanent Resident (with valid SA ID)

At least 3 years Project Management experience – mandatory

Agile / Scrum Master methodology – mandatory

Financial projects experience

Prince2 / PMBok Accreditation – mandatory

Advanced MS Project – mandatory

Introduction: The Project Manager will be responsible for managing the entire project life cycle including initiation, planning, executing, and closing of projects within predetermined objectives and deliverables.

Core Skills:

Stakeholder Management

Project Management

Finance Management

Risk Management

Team Management

Technical Experience:

RFI process from start to end

Microsoft Excel at a high level

Deciding and Initiating Action – Takes responsibility for actions, projects and people; takes initiative and works under own direction; initiates and generates activity and introduces changes into work processes; makes quick, clear decisions which may include tough choices or considered risks.

Analysing: Analyses numerical data and all other sources of information, to break them into component parts, patterns and relationships; probes for further information or greater understanding of a problem; makes rational judgements from the available information and analysis; demonstrates an understanding of how one issue may be a part of a much larger system.

Formulating Strategies and Concepts: Works strategically to realise organisational goals; sets and develops strategies; identifies, develops positive and compelling visions of the organisation’s future potential; takes account of a wide range of issues across, and related to, the organisation.

Planning and Organising – Sets clearly defined objectives; plans activities and projects well in advance and takes account of possible changing circumstances; identifies and organises resources needed to accomplish tasks; manages time effectively; monitors performance against deadlines and milestones.

Personal Attributes:

Building Relationships

Take the lead

Communicates with diplomacy

Anticipate challenges

Innovate

Plan and organize

Handles Stress

Key Roles and Responsibilities

Governance

Adhere to company policies and procedures.

Adherence to the Project Implementation methodology.

Obtain relevant sign of and authorisation for projects.

Re-engage sales team for contract negotiations.

Do not allow start of work without signed Variation Order unless approved.

Operational

Initiating:

Engage sales team for project handover.

Coordinate and integrate the various project elements during project initiation.

Obtain project charter approvals.

Obtaining authorization for a new project and define its scope, by ensuring that project align with organisational objectives and customer needs.

Conceptualisation of the scope of the project which reflects the stakeholders needs and expectations.

Stakeholders identified and their needs are understood.

Planning:

Schedule and facilitate kick-off meetings (internal and external).

Completion of project kick off meeting checklist.

Ensure scope of project is understood internally and externally and that only the required work is quoted and scheduled.

Draft the Project Management Plan based on the RFP

Draft the Project Management Schedule based on the RFP

Scheduling of project and resources together with Senior Supplier

Facilitation during quote process.

Analyze scope of work and assemble team for execution in collaboration with the Operations Manager

Build project plan in MS Project and submit for approval.

Enter project buffers and plan for contingencies.

Determine customer expectations.

Identify the change management implications for the associated changes.

Identify the project risks for the project.

Present suggested processes to customer.

Compile scope of work to be done.

Ensuring approval of project scopes, schedules, costs, communication activities, quality management activities, risk response plan, Integrated change control process and Procurement plan.

Executing:

Facilitation of all project meetings.

Raising of issues with regards to project team and resolution with clients.

Weekly project tracking.

Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team, analyze results, and troubleshoot problem areas.

Ensure that project team and clients understand quality requirements relevant to the functional requirements of the project.

Management of all risks and issues logged on project.

Management of Change Request process.

Manage client expectations.

Organisation of required meetings with project teams.

Organisation of ad hoc risk and issue meetings with relevant stakeholders.

Interaction with impacted stakeholder throughout project.

Manage mitigation plans for projects.

Daily management of risks and issues.

Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, and presentations.

Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises, and devise contingency plans.

Renegotiate and obtain quotes for new tasks and scopes.

Weekly billing on projects.

Provide concise information to the project Steering Committee concerning project progress, budget status and issue tracking.

Raise variation orders with the customer where this falls outside the SOW.

Develop, prioritize, resolve or escalate out-of-scope issues.

Track all budget items including manpower hours, cost, overruns, schedule conflicts, etc.

Ensures all milestones are being met or if schedule slips, able to justify the missed deadline.

Monitor current and future resource requirements and highlight capacity concerns.

Monitor progress from resources on the project and ensure that the actual effort keeps up with the planned effort.

Compile customer and management reports around the project health.

Prepare resource scheduling for weekly operations forum.

Manage material resources by:

Compare actual performance with planned performance,

Analyze variances,

Access trends to effect process improvements,

Evaluate possible alternatives,

Implement appropriate corrective action as needed.

Ensure information security requirements (ISMS) are adhered to on each project

Participate in the Software Factory release management meetings to ensure project deliverables are considered in the overall release planning.

Closing:

Draft a Highlight Report at end of each project phase.

Management and resolution of project close out and lessons learnt.

Facilitate post project review, internal and external.

Transfer the completed product to operations or to close a cancelled project once;

Project outcomes are accepted,

Project resources are released.

Stakeholder perceptions are measured and analysed.

Draft Stage Exception Plans if stage boundaries are not met.

Work outputs and Key Indicators

Financial Management:

Project budgets are maintained

Optimal billing achieved for out-of-scope work to be done

Optimal utilization of company resources

Predetermined GP achieved on project

Business Process Management:

Governance

Risk Management

Adhere to company policies and procedures

Project agreements and documents signed and processed

Adhere to the Project Implementation methodology and approved streamline and improvement process

Operational

Project Timelines achieved

Project plans approved without significant amendments required

“To Be” process supports the Business Case

Change request implementation is executed with minimal disruptions

Project deliverables are achieved consistently without significant need for mitigation or deviation actions.

Foreseeable scope changes and mitigation requests are anticipated well in advance and resolved timeously.

Sufficient formalisation and governance of Project implementation methodology

Client and Vendor Management

Effective relations maintained with clients and external service [URL Removed] company may include or exclude any task that be necessary in its interest at the

discretion in the spectrum of services and / or duties to be rendered by the employee.

Desired Skills:

PMBok

MS Project

Financial Project

Project budget

Agile

Scrum

Project Management

Project Planning

PRINCE2

Microsoft Project

Managing Project Budgets

Risk Management

Stakeholder Management

Microsoft Excel

Project Governance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Formed in South Africa over 20 years ago, specialising in major financial system infrastructure development. A key player in the Central Banking space in group with over 9000 employees in 60 offices globally.

Learn more/Apply for this position