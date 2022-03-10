IT Project Manager

Mar 10, 2022

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree
  • Project Management qualification
  • Business Management qualification beneficial

Minimum Requirements / Experience:

  • South African Citizen / Permanent Resident (with valid SA ID)
  • At least 3 years Project Management experience – mandatory
  • Agile / Scrum Master methodology – mandatory
  • Financial projects experience
  • Prince2 / PMBok Accreditation – mandatory
  • Advanced MS Project – mandatory

Introduction: The Project Manager will be responsible for managing the entire project life cycle including initiation, planning, executing, and closing of projects within predetermined objectives and deliverables.

Core Skills:

  • Stakeholder Management
  • Project Management
  • Finance Management
  • Risk Management
  • Team Management

Technical Experience:

  • RFI process from start to end
  • Microsoft Excel at a high level
  • Deciding and Initiating Action – Takes responsibility for actions, projects and people; takes initiative and works under own direction; initiates and generates activity and introduces changes into work processes; makes quick, clear decisions which may include tough choices or considered risks.
  • Analysing: Analyses numerical data and all other sources of information, to break them into component parts, patterns and relationships; probes for further information or greater understanding of a problem; makes rational judgements from the available information and analysis; demonstrates an understanding of how one issue may be a part of a much larger system.
  • Formulating Strategies and Concepts: Works strategically to realise organisational goals; sets and develops strategies; identifies, develops positive and compelling visions of the organisation’s future potential; takes account of a wide range of issues across, and related to, the organisation.
  • Planning and Organising – Sets clearly defined objectives; plans activities and projects well in advance and takes account of possible changing circumstances; identifies and organises resources needed to accomplish tasks; manages time effectively; monitors performance against deadlines and milestones.

Personal Attributes:

  • Building Relationships
  • Take the lead
  • Communicates with diplomacy
  • Anticipate challenges
  • Innovate
  • Plan and organize
  • Handles Stress

Key Roles and Responsibilities

Governance

  • Adhere to company policies and procedures.
  • Adherence to the Project Implementation methodology.
  • Obtain relevant sign of and authorisation for projects.
  • Re-engage sales team for contract negotiations.
  • Do not allow start of work without signed Variation Order unless approved.

Operational

Initiating:

  • Engage sales team for project handover.
  • Coordinate and integrate the various project elements during project initiation.
  • Obtain project charter approvals.
  • Obtaining authorization for a new project and define its scope, by ensuring that project align with organisational objectives and customer needs.
  • Conceptualisation of the scope of the project which reflects the stakeholders needs and expectations.
  • Stakeholders identified and their needs are understood.

Planning:

  • Schedule and facilitate kick-off meetings (internal and external).
  • Completion of project kick off meeting checklist.
  • Ensure scope of project is understood internally and externally and that only the required work is quoted and scheduled.
  • Draft the Project Management Plan based on the RFP
  • Draft the Project Management Schedule based on the RFP
  • Scheduling of project and resources together with Senior Supplier
  • Facilitation during quote process.
  • Analyze scope of work and assemble team for execution in collaboration with the Operations Manager
  • Build project plan in MS Project and submit for approval.
  • Enter project buffers and plan for contingencies.
  • Determine customer expectations.
  • Identify the change management implications for the associated changes.
  • Identify the project risks for the project.
  • Present suggested processes to customer.
  • Compile scope of work to be done.
  • Ensuring approval of project scopes, schedules, costs, communication activities, quality management activities, risk response plan, Integrated change control process and Procurement plan.

Executing:

  • Facilitation of all project meetings.
  • Raising of issues with regards to project team and resolution with clients.
  • Weekly project tracking.
  • Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team, analyze results, and troubleshoot problem areas.
  • Ensure that project team and clients understand quality requirements relevant to the functional requirements of the project.
  • Management of all risks and issues logged on project.
  • Management of Change Request process.
  • Manage client expectations.
  • Organisation of required meetings with project teams.
  • Organisation of ad hoc risk and issue meetings with relevant stakeholders.
  • Interaction with impacted stakeholder throughout project.
  • Manage mitigation plans for projects.
  • Daily management of risks and issues.
  • Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, and presentations.
  • Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises, and devise contingency plans.
  • Renegotiate and obtain quotes for new tasks and scopes.
  • Weekly billing on projects.
  • Provide concise information to the project Steering Committee concerning project progress, budget status and issue tracking.
  • Raise variation orders with the customer where this falls outside the SOW.
  • Develop, prioritize, resolve or escalate out-of-scope issues.
  • Track all budget items including manpower hours, cost, overruns, schedule conflicts, etc.
  • Ensures all milestones are being met or if schedule slips, able to justify the missed deadline.
  • Monitor current and future resource requirements and highlight capacity concerns.
  • Monitor progress from resources on the project and ensure that the actual effort keeps up with the planned effort.
  • Compile customer and management reports around the project health.
  • Prepare resource scheduling for weekly operations forum.
  • Manage material resources by:
  • Compare actual performance with planned performance,
  • Analyze variances,
  • Access trends to effect process improvements,
  • Evaluate possible alternatives,
  • Implement appropriate corrective action as needed.
  • Ensure information security requirements (ISMS) are adhered to on each project
  • Participate in the Software Factory release management meetings to ensure project deliverables are considered in the overall release planning.

Closing:

  • Draft a Highlight Report at end of each project phase.
  • Management and resolution of project close out and lessons learnt.
  • Facilitate post project review, internal and external.
  • Transfer the completed product to operations or to close a cancelled project once;
  • Project outcomes are accepted,
  • Project resources are released.
  • Stakeholder perceptions are measured and analysed.
  • Draft Stage Exception Plans if stage boundaries are not met.

Work outputs and Key Indicators
Financial Management:

  • Project budgets are maintained
  • Optimal billing achieved for out-of-scope work to be done
  • Optimal utilization of company resources
  • Predetermined GP achieved on project

Business Process Management:
Governance

  • Risk Management
  • Adhere to company policies and procedures
  • Project agreements and documents signed and processed
  • Adhere to the Project Implementation methodology and approved streamline and improvement process

Operational

  • Project Timelines achieved
  • Project plans approved without significant amendments required
  • “To Be” process supports the Business Case
  • Change request implementation is executed with minimal disruptions
  • Project deliverables are achieved consistently without significant need for mitigation or deviation actions.
  • Foreseeable scope changes and mitigation requests are anticipated well in advance and resolved timeously.
  • Sufficient formalisation and governance of Project implementation methodology

Client and Vendor Management

  Effective relations maintained with clients and external service
    discretion in the spectrum of services and / or duties to be rendered by the employee.

Desired Skills:

  • PMBok
  • MS Project
  • Financial Project
  • Project budget
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • Project Management
  • Project Planning
  • PRINCE2
  • Microsoft Project
  • Managing Project Budgets
  • Risk Management
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Project Governance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Formed in South Africa over 20 years ago, specialising in major financial system infrastructure development. A key player in the Central Banking space in group with over 9000 employees in 60 offices globally.

