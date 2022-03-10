A well-established company is recruiting for a
SENIOR SPECIALIST JAVA DEVELOPER
CAPE TOWN
Purpose of the role:
To develop and maintain system software applications based on business system requirements and queries to improve and enhance system functionality for the business
Requirements:
- 3 years Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology
- 4 – 5 years’ experience in programming understanding of database design and system analysis
Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful
Desired Skills:
- java developer
- degree