Junior . Net Developr at Heitha Staffing Group

Purpose:

To design, develop, maintain and document code changes, on System from user specifications.

Minimum Requirements:

National Diploma in IT

1-2 years experience working as a . Net Developer

Ability to work under pressure

ASP.Net

C#

Comfortable with the SDLC

Integration with other systems

Java Script

JQuery

Microsoft SQL server DB

VB.Net skills

Key Performance Areas:

Preparation of technical system documentation

Preparation of training manuals for users

Presenting ideas for system improvements, including cost proposals

Problem solving skills

Reviewing current systems

Testing the product in controlled, real situations before deployment

Working closely with analysts, designers and staff

About The Employer:

A practitioner in Financial Services Sector with a national footprint. They have a bout 6000 staff complete and are very dynamic.

