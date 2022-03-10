Junior . Net Developr at Heitha Staffing Group

Purpose:
To design, develop, maintain and document code changes, on System from user specifications.
Minimum Requirements:
- National Diploma in IT
- 1-2 years experience working as a . Net Developer
- Ability to work under pressure
- ASP.Net
- C#
- Comfortable with the SDLC
- Integration with other systems
- Java Script
- JQuery
- Microsoft SQL server DB
- VB.Net skills
Key Performance Areas:
- Preparation of technical system documentation
- Preparation of training manuals for users
- Presenting ideas for system improvements, including cost proposals
- Problem solving skills
- Reviewing current systems
- Testing the product in controlled, real situations before deployment
- Working closely with analysts, designers and staff
About The Employer:
A practitioner in Financial Services Sector with a national footprint. They have a bout 6000 staff complete and are very dynamic.