Junior . Net Developr at Heitha Staffing Group

Mar 10, 2022

Purpose:

To design, develop, maintain and document code changes, on System from user specifications.

Minimum Requirements:

  • National Diploma in IT
  • 1-2 years experience working as a . Net Developer
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • ASP.Net
  • C#
  • Comfortable with the SDLC
  • Integration with other systems
  • Java Script
  • JQuery
  • Microsoft SQL server DB
  • VB.Net skills

Key Performance Areas:

  • Preparation of technical system documentation
  • Preparation of training manuals for users
  • Presenting ideas for system improvements, including cost proposals
  • Problem solving skills
  • Reviewing current systems
  • Testing the product in controlled, real situations before deployment
  • Working closely with analysts, designers and staff

About The Employer:

A practitioner in Financial Services Sector with a national footprint. They have a bout 6000 staff complete and are very dynamic.

Learn more/Apply for this position