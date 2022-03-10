Power BI Developer and Implementation Consultant – East Rand – R650k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Mar 10, 2022

Want to work for an organisation that has superior performance management services and a talent pool of dedicated specialists? They are currently looking for a Power BI Developer and Implementation Consultant to join their incredible team.

The experienced Power BI Development Consultant will be required to come on board and play a key role in turning data into knowledge for their existing client base in the financial and banking sector.

Requirements:

  • Degree in Information Technology or Computer Sciences
  • 5-6 years commercial experience
  • Power BI
  • SQL
  • DAX
  • SSAS
  • SSIS
  • ETL

Responsibilities:

  • Engaging with clients to understand business requirements
  • Documenting business requirements and translating these into functional and technical specifications
  • Development of MS SQL and Power BI data models with required interfaces and ETL
  • Development of Tabular/Power BI models using DAX and similar rules
  • Development of Power BI reports, dashboards, KPI scorecards and interactive content
  • Deployment of Power BI solutions to SharePoint, on premise and cloud platforms
  • Administration and optimization of Power BI solutions
  • Optimization of MS SQL queries/views and ETL/SSIS packages
  • Support and enhancements to existing clients’ Power BI solutions

