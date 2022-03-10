Senior Azure Data Engineer – Permanent – Sandton – R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Do you want to work for a company that is sufficiently confident in their ability to generate value and provide solutions for their clients? They are currently looking for Senior Azure Data Engineer to join their dynamic team.

The incumbent will have to build scalable data pipelines that clean, transform and aggregate data from different sources using appropriate tools and technologies.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science

7-8 years commercial experience

Azure SQL Database

Azure Data Factory

Azure Databricks

Azure Synapse Analytics

Responsibilities:

Analyse and organise raw data

Design data engineering solutions to meet business requirements

Build scalable data pipelines that clean, transform and aggregate data from different sources using appropriate tools and technologies

Collaborate with data scientists to prepare data sets for analytical modelling

Identify ways to enhance data quality and reliability

Manage technical delivery of projects

Mentor junior data engineers

Reference Number for this position is LL54398 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

