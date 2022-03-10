Senior Data Warehouse Developer – Permanent – Cape Town at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Want to work for a company that helps clients build up long-term worth, a firm that is committed to investing with their clients. They currently are looking for a Senior Data Warehouse Developer to join their dynamic team.

The incumbent will get an opportunity to learn about the asset management industry and technology.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Sciences

5- 8 years commercial experience

SQL

SSIS

T-SQL

SSRS

Power BI

AWS Cloud Advantageous

Responsibilities:

Develop integration solutions using T-SQL and other vendor integration tools

ETL development to load Data warehouse

Maintain existing SSRS report definitions to present the data

Support existing integration and reporting solutions in the production environment by analysing problems reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members

Testing and deployment of new development

Experience with data integration, validation, and reconciliation (SSIS or similar)

