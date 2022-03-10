Senior .NET Developer

An international client within the telecommunications industry has an urgent vacancy for a Senior .Net Developer to join their team. This role is fully remote and is a 6 Month contract with a view to extend

PLEASE NOTE – This is an immediate start so long notice periods wont be considered. 01 April 2022 start at the latest

Requirements:

Experiecne with REST APIs

.Net 5

.Net Framework (v4.7+)

C#

MongoDB

MS SQL

Experience working in Agile Teams

Bonus Skills:

AWS/Azure

Node.JS and Docker containers

CI/CD

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

REST API

MongoDB

MS SQL

Agile

AWS

Azure

Node.JS

CI/CD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position