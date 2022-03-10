Senior .NET Developer

Mar 10, 2022

An international client within the telecommunications industry has an urgent vacancy for a Senior .Net Developer to join their team. This role is fully remote and is a 6 Month contract with a view to extend

PLEASE NOTE – This is an immediate start so long notice periods wont be considered. 01 April 2022 start at the latest

Requirements:

  • Experiecne with REST APIs
  • .Net 5
  • .Net Framework (v4.7+)
  • C#
  • MongoDB
  • MS SQL
  • Experience working in Agile Teams

Bonus Skills:

  • AWS/Azure
  • Node.JS and Docker containers
  • CI/CD

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • REST API
  • MongoDB
  • MS SQL
  • Agile
  • AWS
  • Azure
  • Node.JS
  • CI/CD

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position