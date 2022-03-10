An international client within the telecommunications industry has an urgent vacancy for a Senior .Net Developer to join their team. This role is fully remote and is a 6 Month contract with a view to extend
PLEASE NOTE – This is an immediate start so long notice periods wont be considered. 01 April 2022 start at the latest
Requirements:
- Experiecne with REST APIs
- .Net 5
- .Net Framework (v4.7+)
- C#
- MongoDB
- MS SQL
- Experience working in Agile Teams
Bonus Skills:
- AWS/Azure
- Node.JS and Docker containers
- CI/CD
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma