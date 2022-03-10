Senior QA Automation Engineer

An international client in the telecommunications industry is looking for a Senior QA Automation engineer to join their dynamic team. The role is FULLY REMOTE and it’s a 6 month contract with a view to extend

PLEASE NOTE – This is an immeadiate start ( 01 April at the latest ) so lomg notice periods would not be considered.

Requirements:

5 Years experience as a QA Automation Engineer

Scripting experience using BASH and Javascript

Experience in testing APIs

Experience working in an Agile Environment

Bonus Skills Include:

AWS

Exposure to CI/CD

Previous experience using Mocha or other Javascript test frameworks

Apply now for more info

