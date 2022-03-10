Senior QA Automation Engineer

Mar 10, 2022

An international client in the telecommunications industry is looking for a Senior QA Automation engineer to join their dynamic team. The role is FULLY REMOTE and it’s a 6 month contract with a view to extend

PLEASE NOTE – This is an immeadiate start ( 01 April at the latest ) so lomg notice periods would not be considered.

Requirements:

  • 5 Years experience as a QA Automation Engineer
  • Scripting experience using BASH and Javascript
  • Experience in testing APIs
  • Experience working in an Agile Environment

Bonus Skills Include:

  • AWS
  • Exposure to CI/CD
  • Previous experience using Mocha or other Javascript test frameworks

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • QA Engineer
  • BASH
  • Javascript
  • API
  • AGile
  • AWS
  • CI/CD
  • Mocha
  • Automated testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

