An international client in the telecommunications industry is looking for a Senior QA Automation engineer to join their dynamic team. The role is FULLY REMOTE and it’s a 6 month contract with a view to extend
PLEASE NOTE – This is an immeadiate start ( 01 April at the latest ) so lomg notice periods would not be considered.
Requirements:
- 5 Years experience as a QA Automation Engineer
- Scripting experience using BASH and Javascript
- Experience in testing APIs
- Experience working in an Agile Environment
Bonus Skills Include:
- AWS
- Exposure to CI/CD
- Previous experience using Mocha or other Javascript test frameworks
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- QA Engineer
- BASH
- Javascript
- API
- AGile
- AWS
- CI/CD
- Mocha
- Automated testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma