System Administrator Data Feeds at Reverside

System Administartor Data Feeds Role in Gauteng

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for System Administrator Data Feeds Professionals with 2 – 5 years of solid development experience in System Administrator Data Feeds and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job Brief:

The main purpose of this position is to manage, maintain, install and support information systems for departments for the provisioning of quality information and reporting to support organisational decision-making processes.

Responsibilities:

The scope and objective will include but will not be limited to:

Respond to unplanned system outages

Establish and maintain stakeholder relationships with vendors of information business, to ensure efficient running and maintenance of the information services

Establish and maintain relationships with business to provide support in the identification, acquisition and contracting of technical and information requirements to meet business requirements

Implement and securely install the information services solutions to enhance the resilience, redundancy, and continuity of systems

Be responsible for delivering work that meets the time and quality standards set by more senior staff

Provide third level support to end users in all departments, including proactive preventative maintenance and upgrade of the systems

Facilitate and coordinate the technical configuration (by vendors) to integrate information services feeds into the IT environment

Stay abreast of industry developments and best practice and apply these in the course of own work

Improve and standardize work processes in the course of own work, and ensure application of standards and methods in the team

Contribute to knowledgebase articles (technical diagrams and technical procedures and work instructions) in order to preserve technical knowledge

Education and Experience:

A minimum of a National Diploma in Information Systems or NQF 6 OR equivalent

A minimum of 2-5 years of job-related experience

The following will be an added advantage:

A+, N+ and MCSA or MCITP

Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL)

Control Objectivize for Information and Related Technologies (COBIT)

Learn more/Apply for this position