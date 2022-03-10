System Administrator Data Feeds at Reverside

System Administartor Data Feeds Role in Gauteng
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking for System Administrator Data Feeds Professionals with 2 – 5 years of solid development experience in System Administrator Data Feeds and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Job Brief:
The main purpose of this position is to manage, maintain, install and support information systems for departments for the provisioning of quality information and reporting to support organisational decision-making processes.
Responsibilities:
The scope and objective will include but will not be limited to:
- Respond to unplanned system outages
- Establish and maintain stakeholder relationships with vendors of information business, to ensure efficient running and maintenance of the information services
- Establish and maintain relationships with business to provide support in the identification, acquisition and contracting of technical and information requirements to meet business requirements
- Implement and securely install the information services solutions to enhance the resilience, redundancy, and continuity of systems
- Be responsible for delivering work that meets the time and quality standards set by more senior staff
- Provide third level support to end users in all departments, including proactive preventative maintenance and upgrade of the systems
- Facilitate and coordinate the technical configuration (by vendors) to integrate information services feeds into the IT environment
- Stay abreast of industry developments and best practice and apply these in the course of own work
- Improve and standardize work processes in the course of own work, and ensure application of standards and methods in the team
- Contribute to knowledgebase articles (technical diagrams and technical procedures and work instructions) in order to preserve technical knowledge
Education and Experience:
- A minimum of a National Diploma in Information Systems or NQF 6 OR equivalent
- A minimum of 2-5 years of job-related experience
The following will be an added advantage:
- A+, N+ and MCSA or MCITP
- Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL)
- Control Objectivize for Information and Related Technologies (COBIT)