PURPOSE
Technical POS Manager willing be responsible for driving the POS Product roadmap and providing maintenance and support of the POS application as well as the integration management of SAP systems and other supporting POS systems
Key Performance areas:
- Providing technical input to the POS product vision, strategy, and roadmap within the front-end systems product area.
- To drive product lifecycle initiatives from technical requirements, research, metrics analysis, technical specifications, development and testing.
- Working with operations, business analysts and other partners to define requirements, design and identifying improvements
- Assess emerging products or technical trends to measure their potential value or threat
- Create and documents functional specifications
- Ensures that systems are performing as expected and issues are resolved
- Ad hoc duties as required by management
Knowledge and experience:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IS or related technology discipline
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a retail systems environment
- Experience in Supporting a Retail Production Environment – complete stack from hardware to software
- Experience with Point of Sale (POS) systems, security and governance
- POS to SAP Integration experience (TLOG, IDOCs, etc.)
- Excellent understanding of Software Development Life Cycle management and scripting languages (SQL, HTML, Java, C++)
- Very good technical understanding of Operating Systems – Particularly Windows and Linux
Desired Skills:
- POS
- Point of sale
- SAP
- SQL
- JAVA
- C++
- Linux
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years FMCG
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Travel Allowance