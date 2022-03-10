Technical POS manager

PURPOSE

Technical POS Manager willing be responsible for driving the POS Product roadmap and providing maintenance and support of the POS application as well as the integration management of SAP systems and other supporting POS systems

Key Performance areas:

Providing technical input to the POS product vision, strategy, and roadmap within the front-end systems product area.

To drive product lifecycle initiatives from technical requirements, research, metrics analysis, technical specifications, development and testing.

Working with operations, business analysts and other partners to define requirements, design and identifying improvements

Assess emerging products or technical trends to measure their potential value or threat

Create and documents functional specifications

Ensures that systems are performing as expected and issues are resolved

Ad hoc duties as required by management

Knowledge and experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IS or related technology discipline

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a retail systems environment

Experience in Supporting a Retail Production Environment – complete stack from hardware to software

Experience with Point of Sale (POS) systems, security and governance

POS to SAP Integration experience (TLOG, IDOCs, etc.)

Excellent understanding of Software Development Life Cycle management and scripting languages (SQL, HTML, Java, C++)

Very good technical understanding of Operating Systems – Particularly Windows and Linux

Desired Skills:

POS

Point of sale

SAP

SQL

JAVA

C++

Linux

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years FMCG

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Travel Allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position