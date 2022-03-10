Technical POS manager

Mar 10, 2022

PURPOSE
Technical POS Manager willing be responsible for driving the POS Product roadmap and providing maintenance and support of the POS application as well as the integration management of SAP systems and other supporting POS systems

Key Performance areas:

  • Providing technical input to the POS product vision, strategy, and roadmap within the front-end systems product area.
  • To drive product lifecycle initiatives from technical requirements, research, metrics analysis, technical specifications, development and testing.
  • Working with operations, business analysts and other partners to define requirements, design and identifying improvements
  • Assess emerging products or technical trends to measure their potential value or threat
  • Create and documents functional specifications
  • Ensures that systems are performing as expected and issues are resolved
  • Ad hoc duties as required by management

Knowledge and experience:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IS or related technology discipline
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a retail systems environment
  • Experience in Supporting a Retail Production Environment – complete stack from hardware to software
  • Experience with Point of Sale (POS) systems, security and governance
  • POS to SAP Integration experience (TLOG, IDOCs, etc.)
  • Excellent understanding of Software Development Life Cycle management and scripting languages (SQL, HTML, Java, C++)
  • Very good technical understanding of Operating Systems – Particularly Windows and Linux

Desired Skills:

  • POS
  • Point of sale
  • SAP
  • SQL
  • JAVA
  • C++
  • Linux

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years FMCG
  • 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Travel Allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position