Technical Test Analyst (API) Centurion Fixed Term Contract up to R75k per month at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

A forward thinking proudly South African insurance brand, providing financial advice and a wide range of insurance products is currently looking for a Technical Test Analyst to join their dynamic organization.
The incumbent will be responsible for end-to-end manual and automated testing for the business solutions. The solution should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, security, reliability, stability, compatibility, and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.
Requirements:
- Diploma / Degree in Information Technology
- 5-6 years commercial experience in software automation testing
- Karate
- SOAP UI
- Postman
- TestCafe
- CodeceptJS
- 4 years’ experience testing digital solutions (Online tools)
- SQL
- Java
- Java Script
Responsibilities:
- Assist with the testing gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately for all digital solutions
- Ensure that user stories are clearly defined and written correctly with acceptance criteria in preparation for the backlog refinement meeting
- Define quality standards upfront in the PI and sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved
- Document the test plan prior to the start of any project or planned operational work and keep the test plans up to date
- Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the results
- Continuously build test automation artifacts
- Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests
- Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders
- Test big data and ensure the outputs are transposed correctly
- Report on the team QA way of work, feedback on trends and solutions and continuously optimize the way of work to ensure effective and efficient QA practices in the team and with companies IT
- Minimise team defects by ensuring upfront code quality
- Ensure the agreed quality standard is maintained always
