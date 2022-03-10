UI UX Designer

Looking for a talented Digital & UX/UI Designer (junior to mid-level) to join

the growing team. The primary purpose of the job will be to design functional web interfaces & create engaging user experience across digital & software products.

Key Requirements

3+ years’ experience

Relevant Graphic Design diploma or tertiary qualification

Strong competence in Sketch & Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.)

A strong UX/UI design portfolio

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

sketch

Photoshop

ui

ux

