UI UX Designer

Mar 10, 2022

Looking for a talented Digital & UX/UI Designer (junior to mid-level) to join
the growing team. The primary purpose of the job will be to design functional web interfaces & create engaging user experience across digital & software products.

Key Requirements

  • 3+ years’ experience
  • Relevant Graphic Design diploma or tertiary qualification
  • Strong competence in Sketch & Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.)
  • A strong UX/UI design portfolio

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • sketch
  • Photoshop
  • ui
  • ux

Learn more/Apply for this position