Abap Developers at Sabenza IT

Abap Developers who have a solid 3 years of experience, we have a great venture available that will not only give you the ability to represent a leading brand and trend setter in the industry but also allow you an opportunity to give off your best and pave a great future for yourself within the automotive space.
Location: Gauteng
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Configuration and Support
- Operational tickets – Incidents, Problem Investigations etc.
- Participation in Test Analysis and Testing activities as per HPALM functionality.
- Creation of pertinent documentation like system designs (functional & technical) as per ITPM.
- Change Management – Manage changes and Present to relevant CAB
- Gap analysis with relevant business partner with functional team for template implementation.
Skills and experience required:
- Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)
- Min 3 years’ experience exposed to user applications
- Min 2 years ABAP programming, 1 year’s systems analysis
- SAP Technical Operations
- Incident Management (IM), Change Management (CM), Problem Management (PM)
- OPS Advanced
- SAP S/4HANA Migration
- Financial Accounting
Let’s get those applications across and start paving the way to a brighter future.
Desired Skills:
- Cofiguration
- Support
- Test Analysis
- Change management
- ABAP Programming
- SAP Technical operations
- S/4 HANA migration