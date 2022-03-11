Abap Developers at Sabenza IT

Mar 11, 2022

Abap Developers who have a solid 3 years of experience, we have a great venture available that will not only give you the ability to represent a leading brand and trend setter in the industry but also allow you an opportunity to give off your best and pave a great future for yourself within the automotive space.

Location: Gauteng

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Configuration and Support
  • Operational tickets – Incidents, Problem Investigations etc.
  • Participation in Test Analysis and Testing activities as per HPALM functionality.
  • Creation of pertinent documentation like system designs (functional & technical) as per ITPM.
  • Change Management – Manage changes and Present to relevant CAB
  • Gap analysis with relevant business partner with functional team for template implementation.

Skills and experience required:

  • Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)
  • Min 3 years’ experience exposed to user applications
  • Min 2 years ABAP programming, 1 year’s systems analysis
  • SAP Technical Operations
  • Incident Management (IM), Change Management (CM), Problem Management (PM)
  • OPS Advanced
  • SAP S/4HANA Migration
  • Financial Accounting

Let’s get those applications across and start paving the way to a brighter future.

Desired Skills:

  • Cofiguration
  • Support
  • Test Analysis
  • Change management
  • ABAP Programming
  • SAP Technical operations
  • S/4 HANA migration

