Abap Developers at Sabenza IT

Abap Developers who have a solid 3 years of experience, we have a great venture available that will not only give you the ability to represent a leading brand and trend setter in the industry but also allow you an opportunity to give off your best and pave a great future for yourself within the automotive space.

Location: Gauteng

Tasks and responsibilities:

Configuration and Support

Operational tickets – Incidents, Problem Investigations etc.

Participation in Test Analysis and Testing activities as per HPALM functionality.

Creation of pertinent documentation like system designs (functional & technical) as per ITPM.

Change Management – Manage changes and Present to relevant CAB

Gap analysis with relevant business partner with functional team for template implementation.

Skills and experience required:

Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)

Min 3 years’ experience exposed to user applications

Min 2 years ABAP programming, 1 year’s systems analysis

SAP Technical Operations

Incident Management (IM), Change Management (CM), Problem Management (PM)

OPS Advanced

SAP S/4HANA Migration

Financial Accounting

Let’s get those applications across and start paving the way to a brighter future.

Desired Skills:

Cofiguration

Support

Test Analysis

Change management

ABAP Programming

SAP Technical operations

S/4 HANA migration

Learn more/Apply for this position