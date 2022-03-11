AI Platform Senior Software Developer – Semi Remote – R680 Per hour at eMerge IT Recruitment

A team of amazing developers creating next generation software systems in a leading manufacturing business is on the hunt for an AI Platform Senior Software Developer.
You will be required to review and present proposed system solution to IT
Project Manager and you will also be responsible for the development and maintenance on platforms/applications
To be part of this business that is known for delivering performance and moving people in the best possible way, APPPLY NOW
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Primary Programming Languages of projects:
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- JAVA
- Python
- Auxiliary Programming Languages:
- SQL
- Bash (build/automation scripts)
- Cloud Computing Experience:
- Development of AWS solutions using cloud storage (s3 etc), compute (serverless and non-serverless i.e., lambda and ec2), identity management (i.e., AWS IAM roles) and networking (VPCs, gateways, subnets etc). o AWS Cognito, SAML, OpenID integration.
- Development for OS: Linux/Unix
- Source control with: GIT
- API Testing using tools: Postman
- Databases:
- AWS RDS – PostgreSQL
- DynamoDB
- Aurora
- MySQL
- Redshift (warehouse)
- Development of Infrastructure as Code using Frameworks/Platforms:
- Terraform
- AWS CloudFormation
- CI/CD automation development via:
- Jenkins o AWS code pipelines.
- Bitbucket pipelines.
- Development using and for virtualisation via:
- Docker (OCI compliant images)
- VMWARE
- Podman (Advantageous)
- Kubernetes
- OpenShift
