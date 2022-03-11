AI Platform Senior Software Developer – Semi Remote – R680 Per hour at eMerge IT Recruitment

A team of amazing developers creating next generation software systems in a leading manufacturing business is on the hunt for an AI Platform Senior Software Developer.

You will be required to review and present proposed system solution to IT

Project Manager and you will also be responsible for the development and maintenance on platforms/applications

To be part of this business that is known for delivering performance and moving people in the best possible way, APPPLY NOW

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Primary Programming Languages of projects:

JavaScript

TypeScript

JAVA

Python

Auxiliary Programming Languages:

SQL

Bash (build/automation scripts)

Cloud Computing Experience:

Development of AWS solutions using cloud storage (s3 etc), compute (serverless and non-serverless i.e., lambda and ec2), identity management (i.e., AWS IAM roles) and networking (VPCs, gateways, subnets etc). o AWS Cognito, SAML, OpenID integration.

Development for OS: Linux/Unix

Source control with: GIT

API Testing using tools: Postman

Databases:

AWS RDS – PostgreSQL

DynamoDB

Aurora

MySQL

Redshift (warehouse)

Development of Infrastructure as Code using Frameworks/Platforms:

Terraform

AWS CloudFormation

CI/CD automation development via:

Jenkins o AWS code pipelines.

Bitbucket pipelines.

Development using and for virtualisation via:

Docker (OCI compliant images)

VMWARE

Podman (Advantageous)

Kubernetes

OpenShift

Reference Number for this position is GZ54554 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home Office rotation offering a contract rate of between R550 – R680 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Vmware

AURORA

CI

CD

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

