Analyst at KPMG

Advisory – Risk Consulting: Technology Assurance (Johannesburg & Durban Office)

Description of the role and purpose of the job:

Technology Assurance Analyst delivering on technology assurance and IT advisory engagements including external IT audits, internal IT audits, cyber security engagements and other technology assurance engagements to assist clients in managing risks associated with information management, information technology governance, business systems risk management, project risk management and information security. Also focusing on leveraging client IT systems and data as well as technologies available to the firm to achieve efficiency, risk mitigation, optimal assurance and differentiation. This role will also require fieldwork to be performed in the execution of small to medium or complex internal and external audit [URL Removed] in performing IT audits and auditing the IT systems of external and internal audit clients, specifically in the Investment and Fund Management, Manufacturing, Retail, Consumer Markets and Insurance space is required for this specific position. Experience in IT Attestation audits (ISAE3402, SOC 1) and PCAOB audits is advantageous.

Key responsibilities:

Applying appropriate methodologies and skills to test general IT and application controls or perform data analytics in order to execute on an external or internal audit and documenting work and results in KPMG’s proprietary audit tools

Applying appropriate methodologies and skills to deliver technology assurance and IT advisory engagements and documenting work and results in KPMG’s proprietary audit tools

Client liaison and problem solving

Ability to identify and convert potential business development / sales opportunities

Skills and attributes required for the role:

Self-leadership

Strong desire to learn through diverse experiences

Time management, discipline, accountability, self-motivation and eagerness are vital skills

Ability to build sound internal and external relationships

Strong administration skills

Being able to coach and guide junior staff to perform their responsibilities and well as provide fair feedback on their performance

Enquiring mind and maintaining professional scepticism

Analytical, stable and logical thinker

Conflict resolution skills

Ability to work under pressure

Desired Skills:

Completed BCom / BSc is essential

completed Honours is advantageous –

Minimum 1 years working experience

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Auditing

