BI Developer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client a specialised Insurance Company, is looking to hire a skilled BI Developer with extensive experience in Data Acquisition and Data Management to join their growing team, Position based in Gauteng.

Client Details

Our client is a specialised Insurance Company, that operates in the corporate risk finance sector, their focus is to provide their clients with risk and benefit services. Company based in Johannesburg.

Description

BI Developer will be responsibilities for:

End to end data acquisition and data management (Event/Streaming based data pipelines, ETL, Data Lake, Data warehousing and dimensional data modelling.

Import the data into the corporate data lake/ data warehouse.

Reporting on the data acquisition progress, regulatory and financial accounting.

Participate in quality assurance, User Acceptance Testing (UAT).

Ability to define a structured approach to problem solving and delivery against it.

Key Requirements:

Ability to quickly assimilate new information and think broadly in performing analysis and problem solving.

Self-directed and able to work independently and within a team.

Able to perform multiple tasks.

Strong technical and problem-solving skills.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to cope with tight deadlines.

Profile

Qualifications and Skills Required:

IT Related Degree or Diploma

Microsoft Certification or Cloud Certification

Minimum 5 years experience in BI (SSIS, SSRS)

Minimum 5 years experience in Data Warehosuing (Kimbal Methodology)

Minimum 5 years experience in Cube Development (SSAS, MDX)

Must have an Insurance background – Non negotiable

Database Technologies: SQL Sever 2012, SQL Query, SQL Security

Cloud Technologies

Hadoop components including HDFS, Hive, Spark, Oozie and Impala

Event/Streaming based data pipelines (e.g. Kafka or Nifi)

Object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related

SQL Architectural experience preferable.

Understanding of financial accounting advantageous.

Working knowledge of C# / VB.Net / VBA advantageous.

Ability to interact with clients.

Job Offer

Salary- Market Related

Benefits:

Medical Aid, Provident Fund

About The Employer:

Specialized Insurance Company

