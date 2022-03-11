Full Stack Developer at RecruiTech

The ideal candidate should be competent in development, with an affinity for development of solutions to customer requirements. The ideal candidate will be able to contextualize business requirements, take ownership and responsibility for tasks assigned, contribute to design sessions, complete development within time deadlines and budget, delivering quality work with minimal rework

Key performance areas:

Ability to effectively work in a team and willingness to assist other team members. Making sure you are available when the team needs you.

Recognized and trusted member of the team, who embodies the spirit and willingness aligned to Resolve’s philosophy of “making business better”

Considered as being comfortable in the product and trusted by clients as well as internally.

Broad expertise across the platform and product (which will be acquired through product training and experience)

Customization and / or development of sustainable modules for the software platforms, with minimal rework.

On-time, within budget, and of high quality with minimal rework due to bugs or misunderstanding of requirement.

Perform successful deployments of platform and modules on various servers

Solutions successfully deployed, which meet client expectations, and are sustainable.

Technical and Software Support:

Scrum / Agile

C# .NET (Web Forms, MVC, Entity Framework, .NET Core & related)

SQL

Angular, React, JS Node, Knockout (Beneficial)

Cordova (Beneficial)

Native IOS, Android (Beneficial)

JavaScript (Ext-Js, React, SenchaTouch or other JavaScript frameworks)

Web Service Development (RESTful or SOAP, using JAX-RS, JAX-WS, JSON and JAXB)

Apache Ant Build Tool

Any experience with message queuing is advantageous

TFS and TFS Code Repositories

Linux OS (Redhat / CentOS), Windows Server 2008 / 2013 +

Capable of working in a highly agile, somewhat unstructured environment

Innovative & Independent with good problem-solving skills

Qualifications required:

Degrees (or equivalent with requisite experience):

B.Eng Computer, B.Sc Computer Science or equivalent Relevant Certifications and demonstration of Continued Education beneficial

Skills and experience required:

The successful candidate will have experience in the following:

5+ years development in technologies listed above, as well as knowledge of development methodologies (Waterfall, Agile, etc).

Any experience in the logistics and/or supply chain industry is useful

Any experience with integration tools is useful

The position will further require:

A strong personal need to continuously improve the environment around you

Solutions oriented mindset (in contrast to a problem-oriented mindset)

Strong alignment to team culture with an extreme sense of ownership for both Individual and Team output

Complete ownership of team deliverables

A desire to work in a team context

A willingness to occasionally work long hours when the situation demands it

An ability to work under pressure

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

