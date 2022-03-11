JavaScript AUI CICD exp Software Developer – Semi Remote – R660 Per hour at eMerge IT Recruitment

A renowned German manufacturing business has an exciting remote opportunity for a Software Developer – YPA (JavaScript) to join their growing team. They combine pioneering technologies, emotional products and personalized customer support to create the unique overall experience for their customers.

You will be responsible for the development and maintenance on platform/applications, you will also be required to develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Core understanding of and working experience with:

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)

HTML5, CSS3

Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools

Nice to have requirements in addition to the above (in sequence of priority):

AWS Experience/Knowledge

Java EE/Java

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

Working on Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)

UX/UI Experience/Knowledge

Reference Number for this position is GZ54676 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home Office rotation offering a contract rate of between R540 – R660 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

