Junior C# Developer – Melrose Arch – R400k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

You will need at least 3+ years Software Developer experience and the ability to develop software in C# and experience working in a test-driven environment.

As a Junior C# / .Net Developer you will be working with a team of passionate technology professionals, developing with modern technologies.

Join a forward thinking, progress making, energetic Company.

Requirements:

Junior C# / .Net Developer

C#

Angular

Hibernate

.Net

SQL

TDD

SOLID

JavaScript

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV51764 which is a permanent position based in Melrose Arch offering a cost to company salary of R400k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

C#

Angular

.Net

SQL

