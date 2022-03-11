Junior C# Developer – Melrose Arch – R400k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

You will need at least 3+ years Software Developer experience and the ability to develop software in C# and experience working in a test-driven environment.
As a Junior C# / .Net Developer you will be working with a team of passionate technology professionals, developing with modern technologies.
Join a forward thinking, progress making, energetic Company.

Requirements:
- Junior C# / .Net Developer
- C#
- Angular
- Hibernate
- .Net
- SQL
- TDD
- SOLID
- JavaScript
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Reference Number for this position is BV51764 which is a permanent position based in Melrose Arch offering a cost to company salary of R400k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
