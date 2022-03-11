.NET Developers

Mar 11, 2022

Requirements:

  • BSC / BComm degree or 3-year Diploma minimum
  • Minimum 5 yrs development experience
  • Fullstack C# Developer, including Web services/API, Windows services, Web applications, HTML5, MVC, JavaScript
  • Customer Service, including Effective customer engagement
  • Understanding of Web services (SOAP/REST); Service Oriented Architecture
  • MS SQL – Database Design, Stored Procedure and Query writing
  • Project Management capabilities
  • Detail oriented, high work rate & quality of work;
  • Experience in a logistics/distribution company
  • Experience with Agile/Scrum Methodology
  • Experience in support of production systems would be advantageous
  • Adhering to agreed deadlines
  • Assertiveness, combined with patience and tolerance, Pro-active problem solver, showing initiative
  • Must apply excellent communication & problem-solving skills.
  • Attention to detail and adherence to processes is critica

For more information, please contact [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position