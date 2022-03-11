.NET Developers

Requirements:
- BSC / BComm degree or 3-year Diploma minimum
- Minimum 5 yrs development experience
- Fullstack C# Developer, including Web services/API, Windows services, Web applications, HTML5, MVC, JavaScript
- Customer Service, including Effective customer engagement
- Understanding of Web services (SOAP/REST); Service Oriented Architecture
- MS SQL – Database Design, Stored Procedure and Query writing
- Project Management capabilities
- Detail oriented, high work rate & quality of work;
- Experience in a logistics/distribution company
- Experience with Agile/Scrum Methodology
- Experience in support of production systems would be advantageous
- Adhering to agreed deadlines
- Assertiveness, combined with patience and tolerance, Pro-active problem solver, showing initiative
- Must apply excellent communication & problem-solving skills.
- Attention to detail and adherence to processes is critica
