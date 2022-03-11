.NET Developers

Requirements:

BSC / BComm degree or 3-year Diploma minimum

Minimum 5 yrs development experience

Fullstack C# Developer, including Web services/API, Windows services, Web applications, HTML5, MVC, JavaScript

Customer Service, including Effective customer engagement

Understanding of Web services (SOAP/REST); Service Oriented Architecture

MS SQL – Database Design, Stored Procedure and Query writing

Project Management capabilities

Detail oriented, high work rate & quality of work;

Experience in a logistics/distribution company

Experience with Agile/Scrum Methodology

Experience in support of production systems would be advantageous

Adhering to agreed deadlines

Assertiveness, combined with patience and tolerance, Pro-active problem solver, showing initiative

Must apply excellent communication & problem-solving skills.

Attention to detail and adherence to processes is critica

