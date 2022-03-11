Network Administrator – MCSE

MinRequirements
- Minimum 5 years’ experience Network Engineering exp.
- Minimum 2 years’ cloud experience
- MCSE certification not negotiable
- Experience in the following:
- Office 365
- SQL Server
- Active Directory
- Hyper-V
- MS Terminal Server
- Active Directory
- Data Management Platforms
- Wsus
- SCCM
- SCOM
- Excellent Communication Skills on all levels
- Problem solving Skills (Solutions thinker)
- Service orientated aptetude
Duties and Responsibilities amongst other (Basic description – not limited to) :
- Setting up of new servers:
- Install new / rebuild existing servers and configure hardware, peripherals, services, settings, directories, storage, etc. in accordance with standards and project or operational requirements
- Install and configure systems hardware:
- The effective provisioning, installation, configuration, operation and maintenance of systems hardware, software and related infrastructure.
- Support:
- Take a senior technical lead role in ensuring stability and optimal performance of the company’s investment in Microsoft server technologies including: MS Terminal Server, WSUS, SCCM, SCOM, SQL Server, Active Directory, O365 facilitation, Hyper-V clustering,
- maintenance and troubleshooting:
- Perform daily system monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all hardware, server resources, systems and key processes, reviewing system and application logs and verifying completion of scheduled jobs such as backups. Keep server software updated via Microsoft patching.
- Manage Helpdesk
- Experience within a helpdesk environment and helpdesk software
- Install, configure and manage anti-virus
- Install and keep anti-virus up to date across all sites.
- Other
- Undertake other duties not specifically stated which from time to time are necessary without altering the nature or level of responsibility.
Please note: the successful candidate must bepreparedto:
- Work after hours in case of emergencies.
- Visit factory environment when required.
- Demonstrate initiative, take ownership of projects, and follow up, to achieve desired outcomes