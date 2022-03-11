Network Administrator – MCSE

MinRequirements

Minimum 5 years’ experience Network Engineering exp.

Minimum 2 years’ cloud experience

MCSE certification not negotiable

Experience in the following:

Office 365



SQL Server



Active Directory



Hyper-V



MS Terminal Server



Data Management Platforms



Wsus



SCCM



SCOM

Excellent Communication Skills on all levels

Problem solving Skills (Solutions thinker)

Service orientated aptetude

Duties and Responsibilities amongst other (Basic description – not limited to) :

Setting up of new servers:

Install new / rebuild existing servers and configure hardware, peripherals, services, settings, directories, storage, etc. in accordance with standards and project or operational requirements

Install and configure systems hardware:

The effective provisioning, installation, configuration, operation and maintenance of systems hardware, software and related infrastructure.

Support:

Take a senior technical lead role in ensuring stability and optimal performance of the company’s investment in Microsoft server technologies including: MS Terminal Server, WSUS, SCCM, SCOM, SQL Server, Active Directory, O365 facilitation, Hyper-V clustering,

maintenance and troubleshooting:

Perform daily system monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all hardware, server resources, systems and key processes, reviewing system and application logs and verifying completion of scheduled jobs such as backups. Keep server software updated via Microsoft patching.

Manage Helpdesk

Experience within a helpdesk environment and helpdesk software

Install, configure and manage anti-virus

Install and keep anti-virus up to date across all sites.

Other

Undertake other duties not specifically stated which from time to time are necessary without altering the nature or level of responsibility.

Please note: the successful candidate must bepreparedto:

Work after hours in case of emergencies.

Visit factory environment when required.

Demonstrate initiative, take ownership of projects, and follow up, to achieve desired outcomes

