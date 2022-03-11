New AMD Ryzen processors double workstation performance

AMD has announced the new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series workstation processors, led by the 64-core, 128-thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX.

The Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors bring full-spectrum performance leadership across multiple workstation workloads due to the performance and efficiency of the “Zen 3” core architecture and increased processor frequencies.

The first workstations powered by the new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors include the Lenovo ThinkStation P620 featuring all five of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processor models.

“For many workstation users, success is dependent on having the right tools to complete jobs quickly, which is why they need hardware that provides unmatched performance and gives them a competitive edge,” says Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice-president and GM: client business unit at AMD.

“We created the Ryzen Threadripper PRO Ryzen 5000 WX-Series processors with this in mind, bringing professionals the incredible performance and efficiency needed to run today’s most demanding workstation applications faster than ever before.”

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors

The AMD Threadripper processor lineup redefined the workstation market when it launched in 2017, bringing unmatched core counts and multi-threaded performance for enthusiasts, prosumers and professional users.

Since its first generation, AMD has continued to expand the Threadripper lineup, increasing the performance, core, and thread counts reflected in real-world success, while introducing key support and security features for enterprise users, providing the tools necessary to handle the most demanding creative and production workloads quickly and efficiently.

Building on the success of AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3000 WX processors, the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors combine the incredible performance of the “Zen 3” architecture with the enterprise security features, manageability, and scalability of AMD PRO technologies.

With higher frequencies and an enhanced L3 cache architecture, the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors ensure users can tackle lightly threaded workloads, while also delivering leading multithreaded performance.

Leadership Performance

Delivering up to double the performance of competing single socket solutions and up to 95% higher performance than workstations using two competing server processors, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors deliver dominant performance on multiple workloads across the entire product portfolio.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors support an industry-leading 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes, enabling more graphics and storage expandability than competing solutions. The processors enable up to 43% higher graphics performance and up to 2.2x the storage performance of competing solutions.

Advancing Efficiency

Consuming up to 67% lower power per core, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors deliver up to double the performance-to-power ratio of competing solutions. The processor’s highly efficient “Zen 3” cores advance sustainability, while delivering industry-leading performance.

Designed to handle the most complex professional workloads, the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processor lineup delivers the ability to render and edit in 8K, develop complex simulations and designs and rapidly develop and compile code to give professionals a competitive edge and do more in less time.