SA to lead continued PC growth in MEA

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) personal computing devices (PCD) market, which is made up of desktops, notebooks, workstations and tablets, is expected to see year-on-year shipment growth of 2,6% for the first quarter of 2022, according to industry analysis conducted by International Data Corporation (IDC).

The global technology research and consulting firm’s latest Quarterly PCD Tracker shows that a total of 6,2-million units will be shipped across the region in Q1 2022.

“The MEA PCD market is expected to follow up on its outstanding performance throughout 2021 by recording further growth through the first quarter of 2022,” says Fouad Charakla, IDC’s senior research manager for client devices in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

“Growing demand for PCs, particularly among commercial end users, will continue to drive the market, while demand for tablets is expected to decline year on year.

“South Africa is expected to be the fastest growing market by far, driven by a combination of large deals and the fulfilment of a backlog of previously unfulfilled orders caused by supply shortages.

“Saudi Arabia and the UAE will also experience growth year on year. On the flip side, Turkey will experience a steep decline owing to the Turkish lira’s depreciation against the US dollar, which has made PCDs more expensive for end users.”