SAP ABAP Developer at Sabenza IT

Abap Developers who have a solid 5+ years of experience and has a fair knowledge across SAP modules, we have a great venture available for you whereby initial focus will be on Master data.
Location: Gauteng
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.
- The following functional skills are essential:
- Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.
- Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.
- Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.
- Preparation of test cases and user manuals.
- Support experience
- S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous
- Solution Manager experience will be advantageous
Skills and experience required:
- Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)
- Min 5 years’ experience exposed to user applications
- Min 4 years ABAP programming, 2 year’s systems analysis
- SAP S/4 HANA ABAP
- SAP S/4 HANA Modelling
- SAP S/4 HANA UI5 Development
Let’s get those applications across and start paving the way to a brighter future.
