SAP ABAP Developer at Sabenza IT

Abap Developers who have a solid 5+ years of experience and has a fair knowledge across SAP modules, we have a great venture available for you whereby initial focus will be on Master data.

Location: Gauteng

Tasks and responsibilities:

Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.

The following functional skills are essential:

Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.

Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.

Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.

Preparation of test cases and user manuals.

Support experience

S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous

Solution Manager experience will be advantageous

Skills and experience required:

Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)

Min 5 years’ experience exposed to user applications

Min 4 years ABAP programming, 2 year’s systems analysis

SAP S/4 HANA ABAP

SAP S/4 HANA Modelling

SAP S/4 HANA UI5 Development

Let’s get those applications across and start paving the way to a brighter future.

Desired Skills:

SAP S/4 HANA ABAP

SAP S/4 HANA Modelling

SAP S/4 HANA UI5 Development

ABAP Programming

Systems analysis

