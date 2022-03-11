SAP ABAP Developer at Sabenza IT

Mar 11, 2022

Abap Developers who have a solid 5+ years of experience and has a fair knowledge across SAP modules, we have a great venture available for you whereby initial focus will be on Master data.

Location: Gauteng

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.
  • The following functional skills are essential:
  • Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.
  • Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.
  • Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.
  • Preparation of test cases and user manuals.
  • Support experience
  • S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous
  • Solution Manager experience will be advantageous

Skills and experience required:

  • Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)
  • Min 5 years’ experience exposed to user applications
  • Min 4 years ABAP programming, 2 year’s systems analysis
  • SAP S/4 HANA ABAP
  • SAP S/4 HANA Modelling
  • SAP S/4 HANA UI5 Development

Let’s get those applications across and start paving the way to a brighter future.

