Senior Analyst: Dev Ops

- Enable an increase in speed of delivery, improve quality/security of code, and optimize processes for development team.
- Responsible for identifying the bottlenecks of various development and delivery processes, working with team members to improve them, and improving the overall experience of developers.
- Responsible for infrastructure-as-code deployment tooling and supporting services on multiple cloud provides along with metrics and login
QUALIFICATONS and EXPERIENCE
- Sc Computer Science or BEng (Electronic)
- Minimum of 5-8 years’ experience in area of specialisation
- Experience in Continuous Integration/Delivery
- Proficient in development languages
- Proficient in Mobile Application development
- Experience working in a medium to large organization
POSITION OUTPUTS
Strategic input:
- Assist in providing input to the Digital Channels and Services strategy, including the company Omni-channel digital strategy
- Assist in Identifying key changes to digital systems in the future from technological, commercial, business and consumer behaviour perspectives
Collaboration:
- Work closely with Tech Leads and developers of various teams to assess existing problems and to come up with process improvement solutions
- Detect upcoming bottlenecks and production issues proactively and consult teams hands-on towards improved technical solutions.
- Collaborate with the rest of DevOps team to deliver consistent and holistic solution to the organization
Planning & Delivery:
- Participate in planning delivery time, code quality, and process efficiency improvement projects
- Execute on plan by building coding standardizations and automating processes for the organization
- Perform daily tasks such as environmental health checks, disk space monitoring, and environmental status reports
Deployment:
- Maintain and grows knowledge of platform configuration management and troubleshooting
- Actively participate in deploying application artifacts to appropriate target environments using the supported technologies and infrastructure
Stakeholders:
- Interface with internal and external industry experts to anticipate customer needs and facilitate solutions development.
- Collaborate across functional teams within the Broader the company team to enable the development of solutions necessary to drive the desired business outcomes for customers.
- Survey developers and technical members of the organization to understand their main pain points in the coding and development process
Governance and Risk Management:
- Ensure compliance of all digital systems with all regulatory, commercial and business requirements (e.g., Security and integrity of banking systems)
- Ensure system documentation is sufficiently detailed and up to date to ensure business continuity and prevent over-reliance on a few individuals
- Develop & implement functional policies, standard operating procedures and best practices that ensure operational efficiency, accuracy, security, integrity and compliance with relevant laws and regulations.
- Provide insight to the management of partners and ensure all contracts are managed in line with procurement policies and standards, in order to drive compliance to set processes and procedures.
People Leadership and Organisational Capability Building:
- Hold indirect reports accountable for the achievement of business plans and take corrective actions where necessary to ensure achievement of business objectives.
- Instil the Cloud engineering domain knowledge within the technical support team.
- Coach and mentor junior team members
- Act as an ambassador and role model for the Technology by living the brand values and vital behaviours.
- Make environment the best place to work.
- Improve the employee engagement through the GCA/Sentimeter.
- Participate in the attraction, development and retention of Planning and Engineering talent.
- Assist in ensuring a culture of continuous evaluation and improvement.
- Drive a culture of high performance, accountability and consequence management.
Financial Management:
- Supporting the head with digital systems expenditures in line with agreed budgets
- Support in obtaining approval for digital systems equipment configurations to be
- ordered from suppliers including cost control and full lifecycle costing
- Support the head in identifying and eliminating non-contributory expenditures
