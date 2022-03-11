Senior Software Engineer/Kubernetes at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

The Senior Developer will be responsible for translating the organization’s technology strategy into tactics as well as leading the charge in developing the resulting technical implementations.

Our client is the biggest final mile on-demand delivery service in Africa. They are obsessed with eradicating anxiety from deliveries, for senders, receivers, and drivers.

Core Duties will include (but may not be limited to):

? Building compelling features for the client’s tools and applications

? Collaborating with the team on new interfaces and products

? Managing, monitoring, and deploying product features and releases

? Maintaining high code quality and maintainability

? Validate that user expectations are achieved during the development process

? Developing product concepts based on identified market needs

? Complying with defined coding standards

? Designing, implementing, and reviewing new API features

? Dev testing one’s own code thoroughly and QA’ing the code of other developers

? API implementation and new features design for client app

? API integrations support

? Test-driven development (TDD)

Necessary Soft Skills

? Clear communicator (written and verbal), to communicate expectations to developers and

other stakeholders

? Demonstrate creative / abstract problem-solving abilities

? Demonstrate ability to translate business requirements into technical production plans

? Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables

? Maturity in judgment

? Able to work as part of a team

? Maintain control and composure in high pressure, complex situations

Professional Requirements

? 2 – 5+ years of experience working within an object-oriented developer environment (Ideally C#

/ .NET Framework / .NET Core)

? Strong Kubernetes skills

? Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field

? Understanding of modern web technologies and design patterns

? Knowledge of SDLC in AGILE environment

? Strong technical documentation and diagramming abilities

? Ability to grasp and solve technical problems

? Evident creative thinking and problem-solving abilities

? Understanding of test-driven development (TDD)

? Knowledge of tools, concepts, and methodologies of QA

Tools you will be working with (training will be offered where necessary)

1. .NET Core / C#

2. React / React Native / Javascript (ES 6+)

3. PostgreSQL

4. Git / Gitlab

5. Jira / Confluence

6. Elasticsearch

7. Kibana

8. Reddis

9. Rabbit MQ

10. Swagger

11. Microservices

12. GCP (Google Cloud Platform)

13. Kubernetes (GKE)

14. CI/CD

15. MacOS (advantage)

16. MongoDB

Remuneration

Salary, performance incentive and benefits including but not limited to medical aid and provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position