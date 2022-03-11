System Analyst

a) Ensure the design and documentation of new solutions according to business processes and requirements documentation, aligned with architectural guidelines.

b) Provide input into solution architecture for all new applications to be developed.

c) Conduct walkthrough of new solutions with Developers, Testers & Enterprise architect.

d) Provide applications support as per agreed SLA.

e) Resolve support requests.

f) Ensure the design and documentation of system enhancements according to BRS.

g) Provide input into solution architecture for all enhancements and new systems to be developed.

h) Identify and analyze Non-Functional Requirements and include in technical documentation.

i) Assist with quality reviews.

j) Provide input to the scoping and estimation process.

k) Ensure projects are running smoothly for the unit.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Systems Analysis

system design

system thinking

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

