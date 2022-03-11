Technical Lead

Essential function:
- Work with and direct the team’s software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality
- Collaborate closely with the team’s BAs on the efficient transition of BDD’s and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.
- Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software
- Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation
- Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required
- Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems
General Responsibilities will also include:
- Analysis and Design
- Technical design review and approval
- BitBucket Admin
- Confluence Updates
- Review estimates and weighting
- Code reviews and merges
- SOW review / UAT Handover review
- Support Handover review
- Test cases review
- Automation test review
- Support Test Lead
- Review deployment artefacts
- Identify deployment team
- Support production deployments
- Keep master updated
- Highlight risks / issues / dependencies
- Team training / skilling-up sessions
- Encourage DevOps culture, tools and processes
- Monitor Emails / Slack / Telegram and respond timeously
- Development (Java Backend + Integration)
Experience Needed:
- Self-Starting Leader capable or working under pressure
- Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development
- Developer with +5 years’ experience with at least 2+ years Technical Leadership experience with the following skills:
- Java Development
- Kubernetes React
- JS (Highly Advantageous)
- JPA is used for Java Persistence API layer (or Hibernate)
- JBoss
- Shell Scripting (.sh file)
- Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, XML-RPC etc)
- CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc)
