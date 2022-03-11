Technical Lead

Essential function:

Work with and direct the team’s software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality

Collaborate closely with the team’s BAs on the efficient transition of BDD’s and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.

Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software

Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation

Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required

Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems

General Responsibilities will also include:

Analysis and Design

Technical design review and approval

BitBucket Admin

Confluence Updates

Review estimates and weighting

Code reviews and merges

SOW review / UAT Handover review

Support Handover review

Test cases review

Automation test review

Support Test Lead

Review deployment artefacts

Identify deployment team

Support production deployments

Keep master updated

Highlight risks / issues / dependencies

Team training / skilling-up sessions

Encourage DevOps culture, tools and processes

Monitor Emails / Slack / Telegram and respond timeously

Development (Java Backend + Integration)

Experience Needed:

Self-Starting Leader capable or working under pressure

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development

Developer with +5 years’ experience with at least 2+ years Technical Leadership experience with the following skills:

Java Development

Kubernetes React

JS (Highly Advantageous)

JPA is used for Java Persistence API layer (or Hibernate)

JBoss

Shell Scripting (.sh file)

Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, XML-RPC etc)

CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc)

For more information, please contact [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position