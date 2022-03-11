Technical Lead

Mar 11, 2022

Essential function:

  • Work with and direct the team’s software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality
  • Collaborate closely with the team’s BAs on the efficient transition of BDD’s and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.
  • Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software
  • Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation
  • Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required
  • Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems

General Responsibilities will also include:

  • Analysis and Design
  • Technical design review and approval
  • BitBucket Admin
  • Confluence Updates
  • Review estimates and weighting
  • Code reviews and merges
  • SOW review / UAT Handover review
  • Support Handover review
  • Test cases review
  • Automation test review
  • Support Test Lead
  • Review deployment artefacts
  • Identify deployment team
  • Support production deployments
  • Keep master updated
  • Highlight risks / issues / dependencies
  • Team training / skilling-up sessions
  • Encourage DevOps culture, tools and processes
  • Monitor Emails / Slack / Telegram and respond timeously
  • Development (Java Backend + Integration)

Experience Needed:

  • Self-Starting Leader capable or working under pressure
  • Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development
  • Developer with +5 years’ experience with at least 2+ years Technical Leadership experience with the following skills:
  • Java Development
  • Kubernetes React
  • JS (Highly Advantageous)
  • JPA is used for Java Persistence API layer (or Hibernate)
  • JBoss
  • Shell Scripting (.sh file)
  • Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, XML-RPC etc)
  • CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc)

For more information, please contact [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position