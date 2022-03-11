Technical Lead Software Engineer (C#) – FULL REMOTE – International Greenfields Projects – up to R1.4m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is a high-tech Scale up, community driven, digital Dev shop; the team is currently distributed across Ireland, Seychelles, Africa and South Africa and they are looking for some highly specialized Technical Leads with key knowledge and experience in the C# Microsoft stack together with cloud-based tech.

You will be required to conceptualise, understand, build, and improve business processes while building your own close-nit team who are passionate about their craft and strive to continually improve it. You will have the autonomy and freedom to create, control and help mould projects!

They’d hire YOU because you are:

Easy-going and self-managed, you are able to produce quality, solid, robust code

You’ll get involved in the digital transformation of a rather competitive and niche product in the energy, insurance and claims industries, currently expanding across Africa and Europe

Requirements:

8+ years Microsoft Stack dev exp; with key skills in C#, .Net Core, SQL Server, Web API, Xamarin or other hybrids

2+ years’ experience in a lead capacity, mentoring, and guiding teams

Excellent cloud experience in either AWS/Azure; Platform as a Service (PaaS)

This team care about passion, vision, and purpose – they’re a human-centric working environment and a top wealth and investments hub! They are rapidly evolving after a recent acquire by a US based company, and they are looking for an API Developer to develop high-quality designs which adhere with the appropriate development standards. This is where you want to be!

Reference Number for this position is TRA54691 which is a permanent position working remotely offering a cost to company of up to R1.4 mil per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn Adams on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

AWS

C#

.Net Core

SQL Server

Learn more/Apply for this position