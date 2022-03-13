Reporting to the Group Business Architect.
Requirements of the role:
-
BCom (or other relevant tertiary qualification)
-
In depth knowledge of one or more S4/Hana modules including but not limited to Pricing, Finance, Merchandising, Promotions, Extended Warehouse Management and/or Sales and Distribution
-
A minimum of 5 years’ IT related experience preferably in the SAP ERP and Business Analysis stream
KPA’s:
- Engage with business users and management to gather requirements for solution design
- Prepare and document agreed end to end business processes in SAP Solution Manager
- Participate in all areas of the SAP modernization program as a business analyst
- Prepare functional test cases to ensure functional requirements are met
- Hand over to roll out teams for further location roll-out and operational technical teams for ongoing support
- Ad hoc duties as required by management
Desired Skills:
- SAP Hana
- SAP ERP
- SAP
- Retail
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years FMCG
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Well established Giant Retail Corporate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Car Allowance
- Fuel Card