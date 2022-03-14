Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Partly owned by a JSE listed entity, this organisation enjoys the stability of a large organisation but the freedom and entrepreneurial spirit of a start-up. They love new ideas and creativity, and are passionate about their industry. Strong communicators, high energy levels and an Agile mind-set are required. This organisation is over 10 years old and has a well-established track record.

Role Responsibilities:

Facilitating scoping and requirements discussions.

Understanding the specified requirements.

Performing and documenting the high-level impact analysis.

Liaising with all external / internal stakeholders.

Presenting the proposed solution to the various approval committees.

Managing the change through the development and testing phases.

Ensuring the change is implemented according to the specifications.

Performing post-implementation review.

Performing back-up duties for team members.

Preferred Qualifications:

Tertiary Financial Qualification preferable

Business Analysis Fundamental courses

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5 years’ experience in investment administration and exposure to clients and operations processes

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Strong facilitation and analytical skills

Ability to interact professionally with other teams and clients

Organised approach to work and ability to prioritise

Ability to write high quality detailed documents which include complex concepts

A sound knowledge of end-to-end operational processes

SQL understanding

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Financial Services

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position