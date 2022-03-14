Data Engineers at Letsema Consulting

Role Profile: Letsema Data Engineers (Junior to Senior Levels)

Letsema is looking for ambitious, driven and experienced Data Engineers. Individuals preferably have come through Computer Science, Industrial or Computer Engineering backgrounds.

The opportunity is for 3 months contracting roles, that can be extended up to 1 year based on performance and client requirements.

Experience in the following is required:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and familiarity with areas such as Lambda, Athena

Ability to code in Python 3x, SQL modelling, Data warehousing experience and work on ETL

Experience in Agile working methodologies

Ideally has a AWS Certified Developer Associate / or related certifications

Can work independently and in a team, good soft skills

We have 2x positions open currently.

Start date 15th April 2022

Rates will be in line with industry levels, and negotiable

Role will report into the Senior Partner for Strategy & Ventures and will be placed on client projects (in the Telco / Banking sector)

About The Employer:

At Letsema, we believe in business being a catalyst for social change. Achieving this ambition is only possible through the combined talents and skills of the Letsema family. We take pride in working with individuals from a variety of backgrounds who have the drive and intellect to bring about positive social change through the enablement Letsema offers to new and returning clients and partners.

