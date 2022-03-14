Full Stack Developer

We have an amazing role for Full Stack developers who are solid in Java development and have a passion for Azure Cloud who will be responsible for development and operations of the Cloud Services and our Client plants.
Location: Gauteng
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Development of backend and frontend user stories
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
Skills and experience required:
- At least 6 years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (e.g., Git, Maven)
- At least 3 years’ worth of experience in front-end
- JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
- Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular / Typescript (Version 9 or higher) or React
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, or Kubernetes
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools as well as IaaC Tools (e.g., Azure DevOps, GitHub Action; Terraform, Ansible, GitHub)
- Experience with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT
- Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker, Kubernetes
