Full Stack Developer

We have an amazing role for Full Stack developers who are solid in Java development and have a passion for Azure Cloud who will be responsible for development and operations of the Cloud Services and our Client plants.

Location: Gauteng

Tasks and responsibilities:

Development of backend and frontend user stories

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Skills and experience required:

At least 6 years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (e.g., Git, Maven)

At least 3 years’ worth of experience in front-end

JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS

Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular / Typescript (Version 9 or higher) or React

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, or Kubernetes

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools as well as IaaC Tools (e.g., Azure DevOps, GitHub Action; Terraform, Ansible, GitHub)

Experience with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker, Kubernetes

Let’s get those applications across

Desired Skills:

FULL STACK

JAVA

AZURE

Full stack

Learn more/Apply for this position