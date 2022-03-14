Intel launches new vPro platform

Intel has announced the latest Intel vPro platform, powered by 12th Gen Intel Core, adding performance for business productivity.

“The next gen of the Intel vPro platform was designed to deliver even greater security, performance and manageability for all businesses,” says Stephanie Hallford, Intel vice-president and GM of Business Client Platforms. “And, with the introduction of 12th Gen Intel Core processors, we are reimagining the way people work with our performance hybrid architecture for business, productivity and multitasking.”

Intel vPro delivers a complete platform portfolio to meet the technology demands and computing options to empower businesses of all sizes.

Intel vPro Enterprise for Windows is the full-featured commercial platform focused on large enterprises and managed businesses. It features a comprehensive set of technologies to help businesses stay ahead of security threats.

Intel vPro Essentials extends security and device management capabilities previously targeting large enterprise to the small and medium-size business segment. Intel vPro Essentials also incorporates Intel Hardware Shield to help protect platforms based on the Windows operating system.

Intel vPro Enterprise for Chrome OS creates a new class of Chromebooks for business environments with the performance, stability and security technologies that businesses require. This new platform further enables decision-makers to match the right device to the right user.

Intel vPro, An Evo Design devices meet both the Intel vPro and Intel Evo design criteria – notebooks that bring compelling user experiences to mobile business environments.

Based on the Intel 7 process, the new Intel vPro platform with 12th Gen Intel Core processors offer:

* Intelligent design pairs Efficient-cores (E-cores) and Performance-cores (P-cores), allowing users to freely multitask and collaborate while trusting their PC to handle both user and IT applications.

* 12th Gen Intel mobile processors deliver the best performance for business productivity with up to 27% faster mainstream application performance compared with the previous generation, and offer up to 41% faster mainstream application performance compared with the competition, based on CrossMark scores.

* 12th Gen Intel desktop processors deliver the best performance for business productivity5 with up to 21% faster mainstream application performance compared with the previous generation4, and offer up to 44% faster mainstream

* The 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900 desktop processor provides up to 23% faster application performance than the competition when using Microsoft Excel during a Zoom video conference call, and up to 46% faster with Power BI while on a Zoom call.

* Connectivity with Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and Intel Connectivity Performance Suite.

* 12th Gen Intel Core processors are enhanced with support for DDR5 memory on desktop processors, and both DDR5 and LPDDR5 on mobile processors. Intel vPro Enterprise entry workstations also support ECC memory with the corresponding Intel chipset.

* Thunderbolt 4 provides a powerful single-cable docking solution to extend a mobile workspace with multiple 4K monitors, accessories for boosted productivity and ergonomic comfort while charging the laptop at the same time.

The new vPro platform with 12th Gen Intel Core processors offer comprehensive security for Intel Threat Detection Technology (Intel TDT), hardware-based ransomware detection that improves the efficacy and speed at which the latest attacks are detected.

A new detector is able to detect living off the land and supply chain-style attacks, called anomalous behaviour detection. This detector uses artificial intelligence to profile “good app behavior” and signals when anomalies occur to the endpoint security software – all in real-time.

New silicon-based capabilities support the next wave of expected operating system virtualisation as well as enhancements to Intel chipsets with new fault injection detection to help prevent malicious code invasions.