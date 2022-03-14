MediaTek unveils Dimensity 700 and Dimensity 1200 chips for African consumers

Fabless semiconductor company MediaTek has launched the Dimensity 700 and Dimensity 1200 chips with AI, camera and multimedia features.

The launch will give device makers across Africa a full suite of options for 5G smartphone models – from premium to mainstream market devices – making 5G more accessible for consumers everywhere.

“MediaTek continues to expand its 5G portfolio with highly integrated solutions for a range of devices from the high-end to the mid-tier,” says Rami Osman, director for corporate sales and marketing at MediaTek Middle East. “MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and 700 5G chips integrate our latest technologies for imaging, video, connectivity and power efficiency. We want to give every user the best possible experience with HD video, unrivalled photography and high-speed connectivity.”

MediaTek Dimensity 700 system on a chip (SoC) offers smartphone manufacturers a full suite of options for 5G smartphones for the mainstream market. The Dimensity 700 5G-integrated SoC features 5G Carrier Aggregation (2CC 5G-CA) and Dual 5G SIM, while also being incredibly power efficient. 5G-CA (2CC) enables faster average speeds, over 30% greater throughput layer coverage and a seamless handover between two 5G connection areas across a coverage layer.

It also includes MediaTek 5G UltraSave, a set of advanced power-saving technologies to improve battery life, a premium, full HD 90Hz display and up to 64MP cameras with night shot enhancements and advanced AI features.

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 powers a new wave of exceptional 5G smartphones with best-in-class AI, camera and multimedia. It packs an integrated 5G modem with MediaTek 5G UltraSave powering saving enhancements for immense power savings, supporting the latest connectivity features, including 5G standalone and non-standalone architectures and 5G-CA (2CC).

The SoC sports an octa-core CPU designed with an ultra-core Arm Cortex-A78 clocked up to 3GHz and a nine-core GPU and six-core MediaTek APU 3.0 to deliver premium performance.

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 supports 200MP photos for stunning photography with its five-core HDR-ISP and boasts staggered 4K HDR video capture for significantly greater dynamic. It also integrates AI camera features such as AI-Panorama Night Shot, AI Multi-Person Bokeh, AI noise reduction (AINR) and HDR capabilities.

The Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 700 continue MediaTek’s legacy of bringing advanced connectivity, multimedia and imaging features to consumers everywhere.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G family of chips brings smart and fast together to power 5G devices across the broad portfolio of flagship, premium, high-end and mainstream segments. With the launch of globally recognized MediaTek Dimensity 700 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipsets in Africa, 5G devices will now be accessible to even more consumers.