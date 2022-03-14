Mid-Level Full Stack.NET Developer

Area/Location: Pretoria

Our client who develops market leading custom solutions to all major private and public higher education providers are looking for a mid-level Full [URL Removed] Developer to join their team as soon as possible.

Duties and responsibilities

Design, development and testing of new features based on either the business or their client’s request.

Regular engagement with CTO and Business owner bouncing with new ideas, progress regarding the development process.

Implement, test, and bug-fix functionality.

Participate as a team member on larger sections or work independently on sections with help from senior colleagues.

Work closely and discuss/iron out with other development team members complex product requirements and translate them into implemented code.

Keep abreast and be part of implementing latest technology developments.

Mentor less-senior software developers.

Desired experience and qualification

4 to 5 years’ experience in Full [URL Removed] Development

Ability to understand client requirements, digest them and commence front end and back-end implementation with proven experience to go from idea/concept to implementation.

Strong problem-solving skills with a logical approach and methodology.

Understanding of Software Development Life Cycle and Agile methodologies.

Strong background in object-oriented development techniques.

Skills

Excellent software development skills

Must like to build sites that look great

Must be numerate

Must be willing to learn and develop new skills

Must have good interpersonal skills

Proactive, and have strong drive and initiative

Must pay excellent attention to detail

Must be a team player but can also work independently

Technologies

C#

MS SQL

NET MVC

Javascript

HTML and CSS

GitHub

Personal Attributes

Positive person, self-motivated

Non-Smoker

Fluent in Afrikaans and English

Critical thinker and open to new challenges

Interested in growing and developing strengths within an IT team

Love to create something and seeing it in action

Positives

Market-related Salary

Higher than the norm annual increases

Pretoria Based

Super informal dress code – shorts and T-Shirt

Known Go-Live Dates (twice a year), great for planning holidays

Autonomous working environment

Ability to introduce the latest and greatest on tech

Great overall learning environment – Hands-on from spec discussion to implementation with relayed feedback from staff and clients on how each feature/improvement has assisted

Learn more/Apply for this position