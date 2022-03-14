Mid-Level Full Stack.NET Developer

Area/Location: Pretoria
Our client who develops market leading custom solutions to all major private and public higher education providers are looking for a mid-level Full [URL Removed] Developer to join their team as soon as possible.
Duties and responsibilities
- Design, development and testing of new features based on either the business or their client’s request.
- Regular engagement with CTO and Business owner bouncing with new ideas, progress regarding the development process.
- Implement, test, and bug-fix functionality.
- Participate as a team member on larger sections or work independently on sections with help from senior colleagues.
- Work closely and discuss/iron out with other development team members complex product requirements and translate them into implemented code.
- Keep abreast and be part of implementing latest technology developments.
- Mentor less-senior software developers.
Desired experience and qualification
- 4 to 5 years’ experience in Full [URL Removed] Development
- Ability to understand client requirements, digest them and commence front end and back-end implementation with proven experience to go from idea/concept to implementation.
- Strong problem-solving skills with a logical approach and methodology.
- Understanding of Software Development Life Cycle and Agile methodologies.
- Strong background in object-oriented development techniques.
Skills
- Excellent software development skills
- Must like to build sites that look great
- Must be numerate
- Must be willing to learn and develop new skills
- Must have good interpersonal skills
- Proactive, and have strong drive and initiative
- Must pay excellent attention to detail
- Must be a team player but can also work independently
Technologies
- C#
- MS SQL
- NET MVC
- Javascript
- HTML and CSS
- GitHub
Personal Attributes
- Positive person, self-motivated
- Non-Smoker
- Fluent in Afrikaans and English
- Critical thinker and open to new challenges
- Interested in growing and developing strengths within an IT team
- Love to create something and seeing it in action
Positives
- Market-related Salary
- Higher than the norm annual increases
- Pretoria Based
- Super informal dress code – shorts and T-Shirt
- Known Go-Live Dates (twice a year), great for planning holidays
- Autonomous working environment
- Ability to introduce the latest and greatest on tech
- Great overall learning environment – Hands-on from spec discussion to implementation with relayed feedback from staff and clients on how each feature/improvement has assisted