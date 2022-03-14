Mid-Level Full Stack.NET Developer

Mar 14, 2022

Area/Location: Pretoria
Our client who develops market leading custom solutions to all major private and public higher education providers are looking for a mid-level Full [URL Removed] Developer to join their team as soon as possible.
Duties and responsibilities

  • Design, development and testing of new features based on either the business or their client’s request.
  • Regular engagement with CTO and Business owner bouncing with new ideas, progress regarding the development process.
  • Implement, test, and bug-fix functionality.
  • Participate as a team member on larger sections or work independently on sections with help from senior colleagues.
  • Work closely and discuss/iron out with other development team members complex product requirements and translate them into implemented code.
  • Keep abreast and be part of implementing latest technology developments.
  • Mentor less-senior software developers.

Desired experience and qualification

  • 4 to 5 years’ experience in Full [URL Removed] Development
  • Ability to understand client requirements, digest them and commence front end and back-end implementation with proven experience to go from idea/concept to implementation.
  • Strong problem-solving skills with a logical approach and methodology.
  • Understanding of Software Development Life Cycle and Agile methodologies.
  • Strong background in object-oriented development techniques.

Skills

  • Excellent software development skills
  • Must like to build sites that look great
  • Must be numerate
  • Must be willing to learn and develop new skills
  • Must have good interpersonal skills
  • Proactive, and have strong drive and initiative
  • Must pay excellent attention to detail
  • Must be a team player but can also work independently

Technologies

  • C#
  • MS SQL
  • NET MVC
  • Javascript
  • HTML and CSS
  • GitHub

Personal Attributes

  • Positive person, self-motivated
  • Non-Smoker
  • Fluent in Afrikaans and English
  • Critical thinker and open to new challenges
  • Interested in growing and developing strengths within an IT team
  • Love to create something and seeing it in action

Positives

  • Market-related Salary
  • Higher than the norm annual increases
  • Pretoria Based
  • Super informal dress code – shorts and T-Shirt
  • Known Go-Live Dates (twice a year), great for planning holidays
  • Autonomous working environment
  • Ability to introduce the latest and greatest on tech
  • Great overall learning environment – Hands-on from spec discussion to implementation with relayed feedback from staff and clients on how each feature/improvement has assisted

Learn more/Apply for this position