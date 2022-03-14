Professional Partner Network Administrator at Tax Consulting SA

Are you an exceptional Administrator? Are you passionate and committed in providing accurate and organised processes to facilitate the smooth running of a division?

We are seeking a dedicated support Administrator who is attentive and thrives in high pressured, fast-paced environments – to be the mainstay for their Manager.

If you are an excellent planner who demonstrates a high level of integrity and professionalism, apply now!

Required Skills:

Proficient Excel, tracking and reporting skills.

Excellent research and writing skills.

Great business acumen.

Experience in marketing and client service.

Superb administrative skills.

Works well under pressure and deliver on tight deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Expert at multi-tasking.

Intuitive, with a keen interest in providing accurate and insightful support.

Daily duties would include, but not limited to:

Assisting Team Lead with any ad-hoc duties.

Team Lead diary management.

Research of various companies and industries in related field.

Tracking.

Report writing.

Streamlining processes.

Project Management.

Drafting various documents.

Internal engagement with colleagues to ensure accurate and live updating of various projects.

Management of Social Media Groups.

We are looking for demonstrated characteristics that will assist you to excel in our fast-paced environment:

Strong minded;

Adaptable;

Determined;

Accurate;

Dedicated;

Comfortable with pressure and tight deadlines and;

Able to work long hours.

Desired Skills:

Passion for Admin

Organised

Planner

Detail Orientated

Driven

Dedicated

Accurate

Strong-minded

Adaptable

Proficient Excel

Dependable

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

