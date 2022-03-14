Professional Partner Network Administrator at Tax Consulting SA

Are you an exceptional Administrator? Are you passionate and committed in providing accurate and organised processes to facilitate the smooth running of a division?
We are seeking a dedicated support Administrator who is attentive and thrives in high pressured, fast-paced environments – to be the mainstay for their Manager.
If you are an excellent planner who demonstrates a high level of integrity and professionalism, apply now!
Required Skills:
- Proficient Excel, tracking and reporting skills.
- Excellent research and writing skills.
- Great business acumen.
- Experience in marketing and client service.
- Superb administrative skills.
- Works well under pressure and deliver on tight deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
- Expert at multi-tasking.
- Intuitive, with a keen interest in providing accurate and insightful support.
Daily duties would include, but not limited to:
- Assisting Team Lead with any ad-hoc duties.
- Team Lead diary management.
- Research of various companies and industries in related field.
- Tracking.
- Report writing.
- Streamlining processes.
- Project Management.
- Drafting various documents.
- Internal engagement with colleagues to ensure accurate and live updating of various projects.
- Management of Social Media Groups.
We are looking for demonstrated characteristics that will assist you to excel in our fast-paced environment:
- Strong minded;
- Adaptable;
- Determined;
- Accurate;
- Dedicated;
- Comfortable with pressure and tight deadlines and;
- Able to work long hours.
Desired Skills:
- Passion for Admin
- Organised
- Planner
- Detail Orientated
- Driven
- Dedicated
- Accurate
- Strong-minded
- Adaptable
- Proficient Excel
- Dependable
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate