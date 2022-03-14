Project Manager IT

Our client requires a Intermediate Project Manager with a good understanding of Infrastructure topics. They are one of the biggest names in consulting and service most Industries.

Requirements:

Provide project management expertise and oversight of IT Infrastructure projects, ensuring on-time, on budget delivery without compromising high quality deliverables;

When needed, take ownership of IT projects and initiatives and bring them to a successful closure;

Provide periodic reporting on initiative status, activities and tasks, risk, interdependencies and issues for presentation to senior executives and other major stakeholders;

Realization of the potential for improvement through optimization of existing organizational structures and processes, as well as the introduction of new standards;

Be involved in the build integrations: from the planning/design phase up to delivery;

Cooperate closely with the rest of IT Infrastructure & Operations and Security teams;

Deliver quality documentation allowing for smooth transition of built elements to operations;

Qualifications

4 – 5 years of experience in managing IT Infrastructure projects.

Proven analytical, organizational and problem-solving skills;

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills with track record of working directly with senior leadership levels;

Strong customer focused, team oriented communication skills with emphasis on building lasting, trusted partnerships through written and verbal communications with clients of IT in the business;

Personally you convince through analytical and conceptual thinking skills and a goal-oriented and pragmatic approach.

