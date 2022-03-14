React Front End Developer

Front End Developer – React/js – Very exciting company working on cool applications for large clients offering a collaborative team environment.
- Solid understanding and experience working with [URL Removed] understanding of web technologies used for web-based applications.
- Working knowledge of Redux.
- Ability to understand business requirements and create usable features from them.
- Experience using GraphQL.
- Comfortable using CLIs.
- Understanding of GIT-flows and branch management.
- The ability to learn and adapt to web development trends.
- Knowledge of front-end testing frameworks and CI/CD workflows.
- Familiarity with HTML, CSS, and other relevant web technologies.
Experience using AWS Amplify is a bonus
- Quarterly incentive structure
- Your internet cost is covered
- Personal development program
