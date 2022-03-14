Senior Linux Engineer at BET Software

We Want You:

Did you know there is more than meets the eye when it comes to being a Senior Linux Engineer? For example, in disaster recovery, you lead your Team to create and implement solutions using project management principles. Does this sound like you? If it does, you will be responsible for the implementation and monitoring of computer programs of the Linux system. We hold our information and security in high regard, so, as the leader of the pack, you will manage server security remediation activities, which includes conducting vulnerability scans and patching.

You Bring:

Degree in Computer Science, business or a closely related area (BS in CS or EE, or equivalent);

Ability to make decisions with limited information;

Minimum 3+ years hands-on experience supporting Linux systems including 2 or more of:

Virtualization – Primarily using KVM or OpenStack

Containers – Docker, Kubernetes

Storage technologies – block, object and network

Linux integration with other environments (authentication/directory services, network file systems, etc.);

Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) (Preferred);

Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) (Advantageous);

Red Hat Certified Architect (RHCA) (Advantageous).

Nice to Have:

Programming fundamentals in any language;

Understanding Linux troubleshooting and, permission SELinux;

Communicating clearly and setting the right expectations.

What You’ll Do

Support the requests of the Production and Development Teams to solve any problems related with the Linux servers;

Develop and oversee the backup, replication and disaster recovery strategies;

Maintain documentation for procedures, configurations and programs;

Ensure the Linux servers adhere to NIST and Department standards;

Perform server hardware maintenance and upgrades;

Develop automation scripts using BASH / Ansible;

Maintain software repositories and apply software updates;

Install, configure and maintain OpenShift environment;

Maintain/monitor the health of the Linux servers through both automated and manual processes;

Linux integration with other environments (authentication/directory services, network file systems, etc.);

Cloud computing (provisioning, monitoring, orchestration, etc.);

Understand OS and Application level bugs and advise on next steps;

Ability to communicate clearly and set the right expectations;

Applicable understanding of RedHat, OpenShift and Kubernetes;

Understand infrastructure as code and how to apply with terraform and yaml.

Desired Skills:

Linux

Containers

RedHat

Linux System

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

About The Employer:

The Company We Keep:

At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.

