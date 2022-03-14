Server Side Systems Developer

Are you someone who enjoys working with high volumes of data in the ‘deep backend’ with a focus on code optimization, this is the position for you. With our client the backend components speak to each other. These are large and complex systems operating real-time, big data pipeline processing and intra-processed messaging. As such, you need to be completely comfortable with handling more than one API and have a solid understanding of what is going on ‘under the hood’.
You’d be joining an intense, high-performance team comprised of intellectual and academic personalities. These are the sorts of developers who understand what ‘data streaming’ means and know when it’s being used as a buzzword.
What you need to be successful:
Background:
- Must have 3+ years:C#, C++ .net Core, AWS Cloud Tech experience, RESTful API experience
- Advantageous:Apache Kafka, Redis, PostgreSQL, MySQL, AWS Aurora
What’s in it for you:
- You would be joining a global SaaS company pioneering cloud-based technology that’s impacting the world of telematics and data.
For more information please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed] or [Email Address Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical and pension