Shenzhen lockdown could impact tech supply chain

The global technology supply chain could be adversely affected by the latest round of lockdowns in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

The city, home to more than 17-million people, houses the head offices of Huawei and Tencent, as well as the factories that turn out most Apple products.

Foxconn and some other manufacturers have already announced that they are suspending their manufacturing operations in the city.

The city was yesterday (Sunday 13 March) placed under lockdown until at least 20 March as Covid-19 cases increased in China.

Shenzhen recorded 66 new cases on Sunday, while neighbouring Hong Kong counted 32 430 new cases on the same day, prompting fears of additional infections.

During the week’s lockdown, Shenzhen will conduct three rounds of mass testing.

The city will seal all communities and villages, and suspend bus and metro services until Sunday, in an effort to curb the outbreak.